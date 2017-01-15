Former Baylor guard Jackson rejoins Mavs on 10-day contract

DALLAS (AP) Former Baylor guard Pierre Jackson is returning for a second stint in Dallas after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks.

Jackson was originally signed from the team’s NBA Development League team on Dec. 27. He was waived less than two weeks later after appearing in four games, averaging 3.0 points in 7.1 minutes.

The 25-year-old Jackson has averaged a D-league-leading 29.6 points for the Texas Legends along with 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 13 games.

He was a second-round pick by Philadelphia out of Baylor in 2013 and had his draft rights traded to New Orleans. Baylor reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in the first of his two seasons.