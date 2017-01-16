Following yet another crushing loss, Carmelo Anthony says he’s ‘proven’ loyalty to Knicks

On Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks suffered yet another devastating defeat — this time at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107.

Down two with less than 30 seconds, Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder converted an ice-cold three-pointer to put Atlanta up one:

When the Knicks were given their opportunity to respond and win the game in the final moments, they failed — once again.

In the locker room following the game, Carmelo Anthony was asked to comment on his no-trade clause, his current mindset and his allegiance to the Knicks franchise.

Anthony’s response, as transcribed by ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“I think I’ve proven that. I don’t have to speak on that. I think I’ve proven that over the years day in and day out.”

As the Knicks tailspin, the spotlight continues to shine on the Knicks’ superstar. Anthony is not afraid to share his thoughts on what is transpiring on and off the court at Madison Square Garden, saying earlier this month:

“It is what it is. … Regardless of what happens when we win, it’s us. When we lose, it’s me.”

Winning cures all, as they say … but if that’s not in the cards for the New York Knicks, what’s next?