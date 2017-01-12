Following loss, Knicks’ Courtney Lee says ‘That (expletive) is definitely embarrassing’
Up 10 points with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, the New York Knicks once again blew a late double-digit lead on Wednesday night to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers — ultimately losing the game by a score of 99-98.
How exactly did this happen? Well, it’s a team game — so, a multitude of factors went into the collapse, however Carmelo Anthony missed his last four field goal attempts and did not record a single made basket in the final 13:29 of the game. That + Kristaps Porzingis throwing up an air-ball with the game on-the-line =
Here it is. @TJMcConnell's winner.
Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/ZVFmD0r8gV
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 12, 2017
Following the contest, Knicks guard Courtney Lee did not hold his frustration back — telling NorthJersey.com’s Steve Popper:
“That (expletive) is definitely embarrassing.”
.@CourtneyLee2211 following tonight’s game against the Sixers. #NYKvsPHI pic.twitter.com/MSMjfe4SgL
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 12, 2017
Carmelo Anthony had his own thoughts as well:
Melo was sick.. https://t.co/fKu8OFvGYM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2017
Congratulations to the 76ers — for the first time in several years — being on the better end of “embarrassing.”