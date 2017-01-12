Following loss, Knicks’ Courtney Lee says ‘That (expletive) is definitely embarrassing’

Up 10 points with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, the New York Knicks once again blew a late double-digit lead on Wednesday night to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers — ultimately losing the game by a score of 99-98.

How exactly did this happen? Well, it’s a team game — so, a multitude of factors went into the collapse, however Carmelo Anthony missed his last four field goal attempts and did not record a single made basket in the final 13:29 of the game. That + Kristaps Porzingis throwing up an air-ball with the game on-the-line =

Following the contest, Knicks guard Courtney Lee did not hold his frustration back — telling NorthJersey.com’s Steve Popper:

“That (expletive) is definitely embarrassing.”

Carmelo Anthony had his own thoughts as well:

Congratulations to the 76ers — for the first time in several years — being on the better end of “embarrassing.”