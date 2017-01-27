Flashback Friday: LeBron would like some fries with that and-one

What separates LeBron James from some other star athletes is that he’s always been quite the showman. For this weeks Cleveland Cavaliers’ Flashback Friday, I decided to go with one of the funnier moments of LBJ’s career.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers facing an uncommon opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, I thought I’d go off the beaten path. Back in 2009, the Cavs were playing in OKC, and I’m sure fans were pumped to see LeBron. We all know he has destroyed then franchise-guy Kevin Durant head-to-head in his career, but that’s not the focus here.

LBJ returned the favor for Thunder fans with both his play, and a little bit extra sizzle. The King had 44 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 102-89 Cavs win. It was one of his steals that really got all the pub, though. Late in the first quarter, LeBron stole a pass, and converted an and-one layup. After the shot went down, he went over to a young fan and had a french fry or two.

I don’t know about you, but if some superstar athlete did that with my fries, it’d be quite the memory that I could tell my kids one day. Moments like this one are the reason why the NBA is so great. Icons that are the caliber of LBJ have made this league extremely popular not just in the U.S., but around the globe as well.

I know the Cavs have been struggling recently; people are almost acting as if the sky is falling. Nonetheless, a matchup between this team and Russell Westbrook should be an incredible one for a Sunday afternoon.

Get your popcorn ready, Cavs fans. Those LBJ and-ones come in bunches in games like this, especially on national TV. I’m not sure Bron’s diet allows for many more carbs, though.

