Flashback Friday: Donyell Marshall knocks out the Nets

In this week’s installation of Flashback Friday, I figured I’d go with Donyell Marshall’s three-point barrage against the then-New Jersey Nets. The Cavs have the Brooklyn Nets tonight, so why not rehash on some clutch shooting to win a playoff series?

It was May 18, 2007, with the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers looking to close out the New Jersey Nets on the road. This was a big year for LeBron James. The Cavs ended up making their first Finals appearance in team history.

The semifinal round was a great one, too. The Nets were led by smooth point guard Jason Kidd, and they had been around the block a few times. They made consecutive Finals trips in 02 and 03, only to lose to the Kobe/Shaq Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs well-oiled machine led by Pop.

Nonetheless, this was one of the more entertaining times I can remember as a Cavs fan. The Nets were no joke, that’s for sure.

The Cavs took Game 1 and 2 at home, followed up by a split in Game 3 and 4 in Jersey. The Nets then stole a game on the road in Game 5, setting up a pivotal Game 6 for this young Cavs bunch. They didn’t want to have to go to a do-or-die Game 7 against a veteran Nets squad.

The Cavs ended up getting into a stalemate when the third quarter came to a close. LeBron was struggling with foul trouble, and the Cavs double-digit lead dwindled down to just one at the end of three. Enter Cavs veteran swingman Donyell Marshall, who was essentially in spot duty in the series to that point.

He had six threes in the game overall, highlighted by three in the closing frame. What added to this even more was that it was Marshall’s birthday. You can’t make that stuff up, and nobody was more happy for him than LBJ.

This was one of my first notable playoff memories in what was a storybook season for the Cavs. I bet current Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Richard Jefferson might remember a bit about “Yell’s” big day as well. Hehe.

