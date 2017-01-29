Five reasons why Troy Daniels should compete in the 3-point contest

The Grizzlies don’t have the same respect on a national level like other teams do, but having Troy Daniels in the 3 point contest is an eye opener

All-Star weekend is not too far away. Marc Gasol just got elected to play in his third All-Star game, but there’s another Grizzly that could compete in the festivities at that weekend: Troy Daniels.

Daniels has been shooting the lights out. For the season, he’s shot 39.2 percent from downtown, including a hot stretch in December when he made 50 triples at a 44.2 clip.

Let’s break down why Troy Daniels should compete in the three-point contest.

1. Making a case for a bigger role

This could be an opportunity for him to receive a larger role in the rotation with the Grizzlies. Daniels has been a key player in wins over powerhouses like the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

In the 24-point comeback win against the Golden State Warriors, he drained a clutch three to put up the Grizzlies 122-116 with a little less than 2 minutes left.

He also hit the dagger to put the Houston Rockets out of reach in the 16-point comeback win on January 13th.

Before the knee sprain, David Fizdale noted Daniels would have a more significant role in the rotation. If he competes in the contest and makes some noise, he’d make a legitimate case for even more playing time in the Grizzlies’ rotation.

2. Making a name outside of Memphis

All-Star weekend is the perfect time to showcase your talents outside of your city. Look at Zach LaVine or Aaron Gordon!

Everybody in Memphis loves Troy Daniels, but nobody outside of Grind City really knows him. This would give him an opportunity to show what he can on a national stage.

Remember when he dropped 22 points in one quarter? Yeah, no one that’s around Memphis probably doesn’t remember.

If Troy gives it go and makes it to the final round, or even wins it, this finally brings a spotlight that’s much-needed for Memphis.

Though the Grizzlies have made the playoffs for six straight years, the Grizzlies still don’t have the respect teams like the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, two other teams without recent championship success.

The three-point shootout will be the perfect time for Troy Daniels to show everyone that Memphis indeed has a shooter.

3. He only averages 19 minutes a game..

More than likely, Troy Daniels would be the contestant averaging the lowest minutes. He’s averaging only 19 minutes a game, and he would be up against contestants like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson or CJ McCollum, all superstars. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the contestant that averages below 20 minutes a game won the three-point contest against top-tier players?

4. Gives the Grizzlies another trade aspect

Could this open up another trade route for the Grizzlies? (Calm down Grizz Nation, I’m not saying we should trade Troy Daniels. Editor’s note: personally, I’d cry.).

If he does compete and makes it to the final round or wins, this will get teams looking. A trade most likely won’t happen this year because All-Star Weekend is so close to the trade deadline, but there are two scenarios:

Teams won’t stop calling about him. It opens up a trade that gives Daniels consistent minutes on this roster.

5. Another Grizzly in the three-point contest

When it’s all said and done, if Troy Daniels gives it a go, he would be the fifth player in franchise history to compete in the contest.

There have been two contestants each from Vancouver and Memphis to compete in the three-point contest.

In Vancouver, Sam Mack competed in the 1997-1998 season, and Mike Bibby in 1999-2000.

The only two in Memphis were Wesley Person (2002-2003) and Mike Miller (2006-2007).

All three-point shootout info found on RealGM.com

Conclusion

Adding a Grizzly player to the skills challenge would be fun. While it’d be sick to see someone in the dunk contest, it’d be awesome to see Troy Daniels make it rain with the best of them.

