Finding positives from the Miami Heat’s loss to the Warriors

Despite the loss, the Miami Heat may have played their best game of the season against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night. There is a bunch of positives to mine from the game. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break them down.

TIME STAMPS
  • 1:00 Recapping the game
  • 5:00 Finding positives in a loss
  • 8:00 Hassan Whiteside dominates
  • 16:00 Dion Waiters struggles late
  • 22:00 Other notes

