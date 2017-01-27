FanDuel NBA Top 5 for January 27

Hello everyone and welcome to my first ever NBA article for Fantasycpr.com. After a long and successful NFL season I’m finally ready to get down to business in the NBA. I’ve been playing a little NBA all along, but now that the NFL is over, I’m ready to dive in 100% on NBA and hopefully help others succeed along the way. What I hope to do most days is give you my top 5 plays on the main slate on FanDuel. Those 5 plays will cover who I’m paying up for, who I’m fading in GPP’s, my top value play, Cash Game lock, and my must have top player.

Each night I will be using these guys in my lineups, but my exposure to each one will vary depending on price, roster construction, late injury news, etc….. I generally play about 70% cash games and 30% GPP’s each day depending on the slate. If I change from that, I will let you know. Like everything else DFS, none of us can predict what will happen each day, there will be winning, and there will also be losing, but hopefully we will enjoy more of the winning side. It is extremely important to keep up on injuries and late scratches because the NBA will burn you if you set it and forget it.

The slate for Friday is a nice one! We have 10 games to choose from with many totals above 205. It looks like scoring will be high with the matchups we have to choose from. So let’s get down to it and take a look at the top 5.

James Harden $12,000

I will definitely have lineups with James Harden in them. He is the most expensive player on the slate today, he will be popular, and he is averaging 53.6 Fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG). He is in a great matchup against a Philadelphia 76ers team that have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, so I think they keep this respectable for at least 3 and a half quarters. If that happens, I think Harden reaches 60 points. If I can get a guy to score 60 in my lineups I will take it! The way I look at it, there are a lot more guys that score 30 on a given night than 60. In this matchup I think Harden is worth paying up for. If I’m paying up for Harden, let’s take a look at who I’m fading.

John Wall $10,200

Wall has been great as of late, but his price has jumped to over $10K and that is just too much for his production lately. For him to reach just 5x (score 5 times his salary) he will have to reach over 50 FD points and he has done that just once in his last 8 games. Pair that with a Hawks team that has been stingy to PG’s lately and Wall is a fade for me. I think there are other PG’s in much better spots. Someone worth looking at while fading Wall is Bradley Beal. He has been hot since returning from his recent injury, and he has by far the better matchup tomorrow. Now let’s take a look at my top value play.

Garrett Temple $4,400

For each value play I’m going to try and give you someone under $5K. Today that was kinda tough because there aren’t many cheap players that I feel comfortable rostering on more than 30% of my lineups. Temple has been getting good minutes and has an outstanding matchup against the Indiana Pacers. With Gay out someone has to step up and do some of the scoring to help Boogie, and Temple has taken the challenge as of late. He has an outside chance of reaching 30 fantasy points which will get him about 7x his salary. I wouldn’t have a lot of exposure to him but he does help other player fit into your lineup. Now let’s look at my Cash Game lock.

LeBron James $10,800

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a funk. LeBron has been complaining about the team that surrounds him, and I think if they lose this game it will be detrimental to the rest of their season. They are still the team to beat in the East, but their recent struggles leave many believing that can be beat in the playoffs this season. James is going to be reaching beast mode time now to ensure the Cavs stay the top dog in the East. I think his floor is 50 with a ceiling in the 60-70’s. Lock him into your cash game and build around him. Now let’s look at my top overall play of the slate.

Kevin Love $7,900

Speaking of LeBron….one of the guys it seems he is calling out is Kevin Love, and he has responded with 2 consecutive games over 45 FanDuel points. He gets an outstanding matchup against the Brooklyn Nets and I think the big 3 from Cleveland come to play today. It think Love continues his 45+ point streak and gets to 50 today. I will have almost 100% exposure to him today and I think he finds his way onto a lot of winning lineups.

Good luck today and like always you can find me on twitter @Bruce_Lamb. Good luck to everyone!

This article originally appeared on