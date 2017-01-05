FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 5

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, 3-point field goals made and has established himself as a consistent option in FanDuel NBA leagues.

Prior to tip off in Tuesday night’s contest in Boston, the TD Garden crowd greeted Utah’s Gordon Hayward with a warm reception, drawing ire from some Celtics players.

In seven months, Hayward has the option to to become an unrestricted free agent and the Celtics’ crowd was greeting him with a warm reception, with the hopes of convincing him to reunite with coach Brad Stevens, Hayward’s college coach at Butler, in July.

Any team in the league, or roster in FanDuel NBA play, could benefit from the presence of Hayward.

In six of his past seven games, Hayward has converted at least 50 percent of his attempts from the field, while averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists 2.1 made shots from 3-point range and a steal per game.

During the seven-game run, Hayward has produced 37.6 fantasy points per game in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Hayward has scored 200 more points than any other player on Utah’s roster, as he has found a variety of ways to convert shots, with 51 points per game coming off pull-up jumpers, and becoming one of the most effective slashers to the rim.

Once he gets to the basket, Hayward is nearly automatic, as he is connecting on 68.2 percent of his attempts at the rim and is scoring 4.3 points off drives per game.

Hayward is able to elevate at the rim and throw it down, a feat he has done 27 times this season.

When Hayward drives to the rim, he produces points 69.4 percent of the time and is averaging 7.0 free throw attempts per game, tying him for the 10th most in the NBA this season.

Among small forwards, even in the stacked Western Conference, Hayward is an elite performer. He ranks second among all Western Conference small forwards in free throw attempts and assists, fourth in scoring, rebounding and defensive rating, at 104.3.

The exceptional play of Hayward has propelled the Jazz to a 22-14 start and in position to snap a four-year playoff drought.

Utah is one of the most complete teams in the league, ranking fourth in defensive efficiency and 11th in offensive efficiency, and is surrendering just 95.1 points per game, the fewest in the league.

Boston is one of a copious amount of teams preparing to pursue Hayward in free agency this summer, as his ability to produce in a variety of categories is well coveted.

For now, Hayward has become a premier small forward option for all lineups in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

Jrue Holiday has regained his assist touch over the past four games. After averaging 6.4 assists per game during his first 15 appearances of the season, he has found a way to be even more effective as of late, dishing out 10.8 assists a night since Christmas Day. Holiday ranks second on the Pelicans in scoring, averaging 14.4 points a night, as he has excelled as a mid-range jump shooter, converting 46.1 percent of his attempts between three and 16 feet away from the basket this season.

Detroit is hoping Tuesday night was the first night of a turnaround for Reggie Jackson. During a 32-minute stint against Indiana, Jackson totaled 20 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals, while converting 3-of-4 attempts from 3-point range. The double-double was just his second in 16 games played this season, and marked the fifth straight game he managed to increase his number of FanDuel NBA fantasy points produced. Entering the contest, Jackson was averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Rationale:

Eric Gordon is attempting to do the impossible, hit more 3-point field goals than Warriors Stephen Curry . Through 36 appearances, Gordon has connected 136 times from 3-point range two more than Curry this season. Curry has led the league in 3-point field goals made in each of the past four seasons, setting an NBA record three times in the process. Gordon is converting 3.8 shots from beyond the arc a night at a 42.8 percent conversion rate and is on pace to connect 311 times from 3-point range, which would be the second-highest figure ever.

. Through 36 appearances, Gordon has connected 136 times from 3-point range two more than Curry this season. Curry has led the league in 3-point field goals made in each of the past four seasons, setting an NBA record three times in the process. Gordon is converting 3.8 shots from beyond the arc a night at a 42.8 percent conversion rate and is on pace to connect 311 times from 3-point range, which would be the second-highest figure ever. With his name scattered throughout trade rumors across the league, Will Barton is a hot commodity for teams across the league and warrants strong consideration as a value play in FanDuel NBA tournament leagues. Barton is averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while connecting on 38.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. For the year, Barton is averaging 24.1 FanDuel NBA points per game and is a strong candidate to provide six times the amount of production than his cap hit, the ideal rate of return.

Top Four Small Forwards

Kawhi Leonard ($8,500) vs. Denver Nuggets Gordon Hayward ($7,700) vs. Toronto Raptors Harrison Barnes ($6,900) vs.Phoenix Suns T.J. Warren ($4,700) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Rationale:

Kawhi Leonard immediately shook off any lingering effects from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Hawks. After missing a potential game-winner at the end of regulation and a game-tying attempt in overtime, Leonard blitzed the Raptors for 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and connecting on 5-of-7 attempts from 3-point range. The performance was Leonard’s 15th with 25 or more points this season, one fewer than his season average, to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

The production from Suns forward T.J. Warren has been erratic as of late, as he has scored 30 points in his last four games, with 24 coming Monday night against the Clippers. Uncertainty is the least desirable trait for any FanDuel NBA roster spot, but Warren could be in line for extended playing time, as Phoenix has slowly phased out Jared Dudley in an effort to provide Warren additional minutes.

Top Four Power Forwards

Rationale:

Any time the NBA Hall of Fame asks for apparel from a third-year player, they are poised for something special. Following a 19-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist effort against Memphis Tuesday night, the first triple-double the Grizzlies have surrendered in 192 consecutive games, the Lakers sent the full uniform Julius Randle wore during the effort. Randle is posting 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over his last four appearances, good enough to produce 40.6 fantasy points a night in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Trevor Booker, the leading rebounder in Brooklyn, is pulling down nearly four more rebounds a game than anyone else on the Nets roster. In his last four four games, Booker has been a major factor rebounding the ball pulling down 12 or more rebounds three times and averaging 16.5 points per game over his last two outings.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

The flip to 2017 has produced exceptional FanDuel NBA levels of production from Detroit center Andre Drummond. During his first two games of January, Drummond is posting 22.5 points, 16 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Drummond remains one of the most dominant centers in the league, with a pair of 20-point, 10-rebound performances in his last two games has increased his total to eight this season. For his career, Drummond has pulled down double-digit rebound total in 241 of his 340 career games played.

If Myles Turner swats away at least one shot Thursday night against the Nets, it will mark the 25th straight game he has blocked a shot, snapping a tie with Jazz center Rudy Gobert for the longest streak in the league this season. With an average of 2.4 blocks per game, Turner ranks third in shot blocking the league, to go along with 15.6 points on 53.4 percent from the field and 7.3 rebounds per game. While he has registered only five double-doubles in 35 games played this year, he is producing 30.7 fantasy points per game, making him a bargain for FanDuel NBA rosters Thursday night.

Final Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday ($7,200)

PG Reggie Jackson ($6,400)

SG Eric Gordon ($5,800)

SG Will Barton ($4,900)

SF Harrison Barnes ($6,900)

SF Gordon Hayward ($7,700)

PF Julius Randle ($7,100)

PF Nikola Jokic ($7,100)

C Myles Turner ($6,700)

This article originally appeared on