FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 4

Shifting back to being the primary playmaker for the Chicago Bulls has dramatically increased the value of Jimmy Butler in FanDuel NBA tournaments.

Jimmy Butler managed to etch his name alongside Michael Jordan as the only players in Chicago Bulls’ franchise history to submit multiple 50-point scoring efforts.

In just more than 38 minutes of play, Butler torched the Hornets for 52 points, becoming the third player in a four-day span to pour in 50 or more points, as he became the focal point of the Bulls offense.

Chicago was playing without Dwyane Wade, as he remains a game-time decision for Wednesday’s contest against Cleveland with a swollen left knee, and starting point guard Rajon Rondo, as he has fallen out of the rotation at the option of coach Fred Hoiberg.

Rondo and Wade were playing the most minutes behind Butler, combining for an average of 139.1 touches per game.

The absence of the veteran guards opened an increased opportunity for Butler, as the ball was placed in his hands a total of 87 times, 19.2 more than his season average.

Additional touches generated exceptional production from Butler, as totaled team-highs with 52 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Butler finished the night with a usage rate of 40 percent, a 12.3 percent increase from his average for the year.

Charlotte simply ran out of answers for Butler on the night, resulting in season-highs in both free throw attempts (22) and makes (21) from a single player this year.

For the night, Butler accounted for 44.1 percent of Chicago’s total points, 32.5 percent of its assists and 19 percent of its total rebounds. The Bulls had an offensive rating of 162 with Butler on the court and he posted a true shooting percentage of 77.2 percent.

When he wasn’t earning trips to the free throw line, Butler was creating havoc on the defensive end of the floor, as he registered his 19th multiple steal performance of the year.

Butler extended his streak with two or more steals to five consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league and just two behind the most straight contests this season.

The expanded role of Butler generated an astonishing 81.4 points in FanDuel NBA play, nearly matching his output in the previous two contests.

Even if Wade sits out with his knee injury, he is a must-start player for FanDuel NBA leagues, as he is posting 31.8 points on 48 percent shooting from the field, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

The Bulls are going to rely heavily on production from Butler in all areas on the court, making him a perfect addition to any FanDuel NBA roster.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

A 30-point, seven-rebound, six-assist, three-steal performance from Russell Westbrook in Milwaukee Monday night generated a total of 48.4 FanDuel NBA tournament points, amazingly 8.7 fantasy points less than his season average. Westbrook has alternated triple-double performances in his last six games, meaning he could be in line for his 17th triple-double of the year, a figure that would tie him with Magic Johnson for the 10th-most in a single season in league history after just 36 games played.

for the 10th-most in a single season in league history after just 36 games played. Kemba Walker has posted 30-plus points on consecutive games, with 37 coming against Cleveland and 34 in Chicago Monday night, as he connected 13 times from the field in both contests. For the year, Walker is averaging a career-high 23 points, behind accurate 3-point shooting. Walker has dropped in 94 shots from beyond the arc, at a 42 percent clip, 7.6 percent better than his career average from 3-point range.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Rationale:

Giannis Antetokounmpo was astonished to find out just how great a player his coach, Jason Kidd , was during his 19-year NBA career. The same kind of amazement can be applied to Antetokounmpo over his last 12 games. The 22-year-old has averaged 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo is likely heading to his first All-Star appearance and has become one of the most reliable FanDuel NBA performers this season, averaging 48.2 fantasy points per game.

, was during his 19-year NBA career. The same kind of amazement can be applied to Antetokounmpo over his last 12 games. The 22-year-old has averaged 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo is likely heading to his first All-Star appearance and has become one of the most reliable FanDuel NBA performers this season, averaging 48.2 fantasy points per game. Consecutive eight-assist performances from Miami guard Josh Richardson has increased his value in FanDuel NBA leagues. His cost to be placed on a roster increased by $500 since his last game, largely as a result of his consistent performances. Over the past five games, Richardson is averaging 30.8 fantasy points per game, nine more than his season average, with totals of 14.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during the run.

Top Four Small Forwards

Jimmy Butler ($9,300) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Carmelo Anthony ($7,500) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Aaron Gordon ($4,500) vs. Atlanta Hawks Matt Barnes ($3,800) vs. Miami Heat

Rationale:

New York is expecting Kristaps Porzinigs to return to the lineup Wednesday night after missing two consecutive games with a sore left Achilles. Even if Porzingis is in the lineup, the Knicks are in desperate need of production from Carmelo Anthony, as he has shot worse than 50 percent in six consecutive games, logging just 15.1 points per game during the run. New York has dropped five consecutive games, sliding its record to two games below .500, for the team to begin its turnaround, elevated production from Anthony is a necessity.

Increased playing time has resulted in tremendous scoring production from Aaron Gordon. The third year forward is coming off a 22-point performance against the Knicks, as he connected three times from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists. During his last three games with 30 or more minutes, Gordon is averaging 27.7 points, 16.7 above his season average. Gordon is a viable low-udget FanDuel NBA roster option with his high assist and rebounding potential.

Top Four Power Forwards

Rationale:

Golden State needs to determine more challenging obstacles for Draymond Green to accomplish. After posting 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, his second triple-double of the season, Green declared he would post more triple-doubles if it was a feat he actually cared about achieving. While Green may not be piling up the same gaudy statistics he registered a season ago, he remains a viable option in FanDuel NBA play by being the only player in the league averaging at least eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals per game.

Any player looking for a value option for their roster should strongly consider Clippers forward Marreese Speights Wednesday night. Over the past six games, Speights has averaged 20.8 FanDuel NBA tournament points per game, producing at a rate five times the amount of his cap hit in FanDuel NBA rosters. With Blake Griffin out with a knee injury, Speights has received an uptick in minutes, averaging more than18 minutes during the six-game run, upping his FanDuel NBA value.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

Any time Dwight Howard plays his former team, he manages to produce. In eight career appearances against the Magic, the team that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Howard is averaging 22.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Earlier this season, he posted 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field with 16 rebounds, nine of those coming on the offensive end. Howard hasn’t attempted more than 10 shots in any of his last five games, but the Hawks will likely give him an extended look as he plays in Orlando.

For the second time in five games, Steven Adams reached the 20-point plateau Monday night in Milwaukee. The 7-footer scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. The array of production generated 40.6 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play, marking the fifth time in the past six games he has logged at least 25 fantasy points.

Final Lineup

PG Mike Conley ($6,800)

PG Michael Carter-Williams ($4,700)

SG Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,500)

SG Kyle Lowry ($4,200)

SF Jimmy Butler ($9,300)

SF Aaron Gordon ($4,500)

PF Draymond Green ($7,900)

PF Jabari Parker ($7,200)

C Tristan Thompson ($4,800)

This article originally appeared on