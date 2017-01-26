FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 26

Paul George has struggled to live up to his billing in FanDuel NBA play this season, but Monday’s performance may spark a turnaround for the three-time All-Star.

A loss to the New York Knicks at home Monday night not only dropped the Indiana Pacers to .500 on the year, but sparked the home crowd at Bankers Life Field House to rain down boos on the team.

Even though he was busy posting a game-high 31 points, Paul George couldn’t prevent Indiana from losing for the third consecutive game.

George finished the night with his sixth 30-point scoring effort of the season, along with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes on the night.

For FanDuel NBA purposes, the outing was solid, as he totaled 42.9 fantasy points, marking just the third time in the past 16 games he has totaled over 40 fantasy points.

Even though his numbers across the board, with his scoring, assists, rebounds and steal averages all declining from a year ago, and even though his time on the floor has increased, George still carries a lofty price tag for FanDuel NBA rosters at $7,700, the seventh highest among all players available Thursday night.

The booing from fans could spark a much-needed turnaround from George, as he has posted just three double-doubles this season, with none coming in the past 22 games.

Part of his decline in productivity stems from his reluctance to attack the rim, an area where he thrives.

George is converting 59.5 percent of his attempts at the rim, but rarely drives to the basket, totaling just 12 dunks, and instead settling for outside jump shots. Of the 635 shots George has attempted this season, 397 have come from 16 feet out or further, accounting for 62.5 percent of his total shots, per NBA.com.

Monday against New York, while playing in his signature shoes, George found success by getting to the rim and drawing fouls.

George finished the night converting 6-of-7 free throw attempts, his highest number of attempts in eight games, while actually decreasing his league-leading foul shooting average to 92.6 percent on the season.

In the midst of a frustrating season, both George and the Pacers need to find a spark, and the first boos of the year could lead to a much needed turnaround.

Top Four Point Guards

Russell Westbrook ($12,700) vs. Dallas Mavericks Jeff Teague ($7,500) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves George Hill ($6,000) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jordan Clarkson ($4,800) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

In his first season with the Pacers, Jeff Teague has evolved into an elite playmaker, ranking fourth in the league in total assists with 350. Teauge has been especially effective dishing out the ball this month, averaging 9.1 assists to go along with 15.8 points and 4.6 assists per game. Indiana has received at least seven assists from its point guard in each of the last 12 games, the fourth longest streak in the NBA this season.

The next game after the Lakers were destroyed by 49 points by Dallas, the worst defeat in franchise history, Jordan Clarkson responded by submitting his 10th 20-point effort of the season. The Los Angeles bench outscored its starting five by 44 points on the night, producing 72.4 percent of the total points scored by the team on the night. The team opted to start Jose Calderon in the absence of D’Angelo Russell, out for each of the past three games with a knee injury, but Clarkson played twice as many minutes, a trend likely to continue Thursday night.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Zach LaVine ($6,100) vs. Indiana Pacers Victor Oladipo ($5,700) vs. Dallas Mavericks Lou Williams ($5,700) vs. Utah Jazz Brandon Knight ($3,700) vs. Denver Nuggets

Rationale:

Zach LaVine, playing the third most minutes in the league night at 37.1 minutes per game, reportedly declined an invitation to defend his slam dunk contest title to instead rest at the All-Star break. Minnesota has refused to let LaVine spend much time on the bench, as he has been producing 19.2 points per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. LaVine hasn’t hit his season average in scoring in each of the past six games, leading to a decline in his roster price in FanDuel NBA leagues and making him a solid value play at the shooting guard position.

Victor Oladipo has been providing steady contributions in FanDuel NBA tournament play lately, submitting 25 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games. In his first season with the Thunder, Oladipo has quietly evolved into a viable threat from three-point range, connecting on career-highs with 2.1 mades from beyond the arc at a 37.8 percent clip each night. If Oladipo maintains his shooting pace from three-point range, he will hit 100 times from downtown first the first time in his career prior to the All-Star break.

Top Four Small Forwards

Paul George ($7,700) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Harrison Barnes ($6,200) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Danilo Gallinari ($5,800) vs. Phoenix Suns Shabazz Muhammad ($3,800) vs. Indiana Pacers

Rationale:

Any time the Dallas offense begins to stall, the team can place the ball into the hands of small forward Harrison Barnes and let him create. Barnes is scoring 4.9 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field off isolations, accounting for nearly 25 percent of his total points scored. The Mavericks are enabling Barnes to shoot 17.2 times a night, more than four shots per game higher anyone else on the roster.

Shabazz Muhammad is averaging over six times his roster value in FanDuel NBA leagues over his past two games. Valued at just $3,800 for Thursday night, Muhammad is a solid value play with his penchant for scoring. Muhammad is averaging 14.5 points per game over his last four games, while shooting over 60 percent from the field three times during the run. Minnesota’s bench is averaging just 21.8 points per game, the fewest in the NBA, a trend that will likely change with Muhammad receiving additional playing time, with the team leaving him on the court for 22.3 minutes per game this month, well above his season average of 18.8 per game.

Top Four Power Forwards

Nikola Jokic ($10,400) vs. Phoenix Suns Julius Randle ($6,500) vs. Utah Jazz Enes Kanter ($6,200) vs. Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki ($5,500) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Rationale:

As the only player averaging at least 15 points per game on fewer than 11 shot attempts per game, Denver forward/center Nikola Jokic has emerged as one of the most efficient offensive options in FanDuel NBA tournament play. Jokic ranks fourth in the league in field goal percentage, converting 59.5 percent of his attempts, as he is just as comfortable shooting a midrange jumper as he is at the rim. For the year, Jokic is converting 69.9 percent of his attempts at the basket and is connecting on 68.3 percent of his jumpers between 10-16 feet away from the rim.

The Lakers haven’t received a double-double performance from power forward Julius Randle in 11 consecutive games, the longest drought in his career. Randle is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for the season, and is collecting 7.3 rebounds a night during the past 11 games, but hasn’t been able to combine the two figures to become a factor in FanDuel NBA tournament play. The 6-foot-9 forward has posted double-doubles in each of his past two games against Utah, averaging 18 points and 11.5 rebounds, serving as perhaps his best chance to snap his streak.

Top Four Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,600) vs. Indiana Pacers Rudy Gobert ($8,300) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Myles Turner ($6,800) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Steven Adams ($5,500) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Rationale:

The NBA’s leading shot-blocker, at 2.5 per game, has managed to reject at least one shot in 16 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. Rudy Gobert has turned back 18 more shots than anyone else in the league and is facing the Lakers, a team he has been able to victimize throughout the season. In three previous meetings with the Lakers, Gobert has blocked a total of 11 shots, with his 14-point, 17-rebound, five-block effort against the team on Dec. 5 serving as one of his best performances in FanDuel NBA tournament play this season.

For just the second time all season, Steven Adams submitted a double-double while scoring at least 20 points. In 31+ minutes against New Orleans, Adams totaled 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting (matching his season-high in field goal attempts), while collecting 11 rebounds. Five of the rebounds for Adams came on the offensive end, marking the seventh time this year he managed to total five or more offensive rebounds.

Final Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook ($12,700)

PG Jeff Teague ($7,500)

SG Zach LaVine ($6,100)

SG Brandon Knight ($3,700)

SF Shabazz Muhammed ($3,800)

SF Paul George ($7,700)

PF Enes Kanter ($6,200)

PF Dirk Nowitkzi ($5,500)

C Myles Turner ($6,800)

