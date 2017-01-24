FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 24

A career-high scoring performance from Eric Bledsoe Sunday night in Toronto continues an excellent January and has made him a must start player in FanDuel NBA leagues.

The flip of a calendar has morphed Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe from a very good point guard to an elite prospect in FanDuel NBA lineups.

The Suns have played 10 games this month, with Bledsoe posting averages of 24 points, 8.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, elevating him to the 16th most productive player FanDuel NBA leagues have to offer.

Only five point guards: Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, John Wall, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, are averaging more FanDuel NBA tournament points per game than the 37.1 points Bledsoe is totaling on a nightly basis.

Bledsoe is in the midst of his best season, logging career-highs in scoring (20.9 points per game) and assists (6.1), he has really taken command of the offense this month.

The Suns are scoring 124 points per 100 possessions this month with Bledsoe on the court, a 10-point increase from December and 20 more than in October.

Sunday against the Raptors, Bledsoe was masterful, scoring or assisting on 71 of the 115 points scored by Phoenix, accounting for 62 percent of the offense.

The 6-foot-1 guard, nicknamed Mini-LeBron according to Basketball-Reference, poured in a career-high 40 points as he connected on 11-of-17 attempts from the field and sank each of his 14 attempts at the foul line.

Along with the lofty scoring total, Bledsoe dished out a season-high 13 assists, becoming just the fourth Suns player since 1983-84 to compile at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game.

Much of Bledsoe’s success is predicated on his ability to attack the basket. Bledsoe drives to the rim 11.3 times a game, fourth most in the league, generating points 70.7 percent of the time. Bledsoe’s ability to slash to the rim paves the way to 8.0 points and 1.0 assists a night, 38.2 percent of his scoring total and 16.1 percent of his total assists.

The Suns have one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league, as Bledsoe and second-year shooting guard Devin Booker have become a formidable combination.

Over 30 percent of Bledsoe’s total passes are to Booker, leading to nearly one made three-point field goal each night and a total of 1.6 assists per game.

With Bledsoe and Booker clicking offensively, the duo has helped Phoenix close out opponents in the fourth quarter in each of the last two games defensively.

The Suns escaped with a win in New York Saturday night by holding the Knicks to 15 points on 31.6 percent shooting in the fourth quarter. Sunday against the Raptors, they were even better, limiting the Raptors to 18 points on 26.3 percent shooting from the field.

With Bledsoe in complete control of the Suns on both ends of the floor, he has become an elite FanDuel NBA roster option in January.

Top Four Point Guards

John Wall ($10,700) vs. Boston Celtics Devin Booker ($9,300) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Elfrid Payton ($6,700) vs. Chicago Bulls Kris Dunn ($4,700) vs. Phoenix Suns

Rationale:

Magic coach Frank Vogel reinserted point guard Elfrid Payton back into the starting lineup 10 games ago, reinvigorating his performance. Ever since his return as a starter, Payton has posted averages of 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, resulting in 31.6 fantasy points per game in FanDuel NBA league play. During the 10-game run, Payton has made 45 percent of his attempts from three-point range, 15.3 percent above his season average.

Maybe the Timberwolves aren’t on the brink of dealing away starting point guard Ricky Rubio, but rookie Kris Dunn has been given an extended look over the last two games. Rubio injured his hip Thursday, then missed Sunday’s contest dealing with a personal issue, making Dunn one of the best value plays in FanDuel NBA tournaments for Tuesday night. Over the past two games, Dunn has produced 7.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and is coming off a 40.1 fantasy point performance against the Nuggets Sunday night.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Dwyane Wade ($7,000) vs. Orlando Magic Bradley Beal ($6,700) vs. Boston Celtics Devin Booker ($6,500) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Norman Powell ($3,900) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Rationale:

For just the third time with Chicago, Dwyane Wade scored 30 or more points for the Bulls. Saturday against the Kings, Wade connected on 9-of-20 attempts from the field, part of a 30-point, six-rebound, four-block, three-steal effort. The stellar numbers in all categories resulted in 55.2 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play, the first time in the past 20 games he scored over 40 fantasy points.

If Devin Booker reaches his season scoring average, at 20.5 points per game, he will extend his streak of 20 or more points to 10 consecutive games. Saturday in New York, Booker’s three-pointer proved to be the game-winner, and he finished the night hitting 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc on the night. Sunday in Toronto, Booker hit 5-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc, marking just the fifth time in 119 career games he has made five or more shots from three-point range.

Top Four Small Forwards

Jimmy Butler ($9,600) vs. Orlando Magic Gordon Hayward ($7,400) vs. Denver Nuggets Otto Porter ($6,300) vs. Boston Celtics Wilson Chandler ($5,400) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

Gordon Hayward is scoring points in bunches for Utah, with six 20-point performances in the last eight games. During the run, the small forward for the Jazz has scored 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. For FanDuel NBA rosters, Hayward has generated 35 fantasy points per game this season, a mark he has reached 12 times in the past 20 games. Hayward has been able to prop up his scoring average by connecting more frequently from three-point range, making two or more shots from beyond the arc six times in the past seven outings.

The most accurate shooter from three-point range comes from an unexpected source. Washington forward Otto Porter is connecting on 45 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, a startling figure considering he never averaged over 36.7 percent from three-point range during his first three years in the league. Not only is Porter been able to greatly improve his accuracy from long distance, he is connecting at a much more frequent rate. Porter is on pace to make 162 shots from three-point range, after making just 137 during his first three seasons with the Wizards.

Top Four Power Forwards

Nikola Jokic ($9,800) vs. Utah Jazz Ersan Ilyasova ($6,000) vs. L.A. Clippers Serge Ibaka ($5,900) vs. Chicago Bulls Marresse Speights ($4,500) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Rationale:

One of the most surprising value plays in FanDuel NBA leagues has been Philadelphia forward Ersan Ilyasova. In 39 appearances, Ilyasova is posting 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, but has been an even bigger factor as of late. Ilyasova has scored 20 or more points in each of the past two games and has scored 25 or more FanDuel NBA fantasy points four times in the past five games. A large part of his offensive output is linked to his long range shooting ability and Ilyasova has made two or more shots from three-point range in each of his last six games.

Serge Ibaka hasn’t scored 20 points in nine consecutive games, a streak he is looking to snap Tuesday night against the Bulls. In 13 career games against Chicago, Ibaka is averaging just 10.9 points per game, but is worth consideration for FanDuel NBA rosters because of his defensive abilities against the team. Ibaka has swatted away 2.6 shots a game during his career against the Bulls, one of 26 teams he has blocked 30 or more shots against.

Top Four Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,500) vs. Phoenix Suns Rudy Gobert ($8,100) vs. Denver Nuggets Jonas Valanciunas ($5,800) vs. San Antonio Spurs Robin Lopez ($4,600) vs. Orlando Magic

Rationale:

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns is attempting to become just the 11th player in league history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds a game before turning the age of 22. In his second season, Towns is posting 22.5 points and 12 rebonds a game, figures only reached by Blake Griffin and Shaquille O’Neal prior to their 22nd birthday. Towns has posted 13 double-doubles in his past 14 appearances, and is coming off a season-high four-block performance, along with 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists Sunday night against Denver.

With DeMar DeRozan expected to miss the next two games with an ankle injury, Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas may see additional scoring looks. In his last game, Valanciunas proved to be a savvy addition to FanDuel NBA rosters as he logged his 18th double-double of the year, with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes against Phoenix. For the year, Valanciunas is averaging 9.0 field goal attempts per game, but is shooting well above 50 percent from the field for the fifth seaosn in a row.

Final Lineup

PG Eric Bledsoe ($9,300)

PG Kris Dunn ($4,700)

SG Devin Booker ($6,500)

SG Norman Powell ($3,900)

SF Otto Porter ($6,300)

SF Wilson Chandler ($5,400)

PF Serge Ibaka ($5,900)

PF Nikola Jokic ($9,800)

C Rudy Gobert ($8,100)

