FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 21

Miami guard Goran Dragic is an elite point guard option for FanDuel NBA rosters, especially during home games.

After overcoming back spasms, Goran Dragic has elevated his play to become a force in FanDuel NBA leagues and prime candidate to be dealt before next month’s trade deadline.

As teams begin proposing offers for Miami’s talented point guard, with Orlando trying to pry him away by proposing a deal involving Nikola Vucevic and a future first round selection, Dragic’s trade value is at its highest level.

Back spasms forced Dragic to miss three out of four games in late December, but once his health was restored, he became the focal point of the Heat’s offense. During eight games this month, Dragic is averaging 21.5 points and shooting 51.7 percent from the field.

Along with his elevated scoring production, Dragic has contributed 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game since the start of 2017. The effective scoring figures have generated 33.1 points in FanDuel NBA league play during the eight game run.

Thursday night against Dallas, Dragic submitted his most prolific shooting performance of the season, scoring 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field and connected on each of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

Late in the contest, Dragic even put the game out of reach as he connected from well beyond the three-point line with the shot clock running down.

While his time playing home games at American Airlines Arena may be limited, as Miami may attempt to rebuild its roster. With just 13 victories this season, the second fewest in the league, the team may look to move on from Dragic, to acquire additional draft picks.

Playing in Miami has proven to be extremely beneficial for Dragic, as he has posted 22.1 points during home games and 17.4 points on the road. Only New Orleans forward Anthony Davis has a more drastic scoring difference between home and away games than the 4.7 points of Dragic.

Any team in need of a point guard would strongly consider Dragic, as he is under contract for at least the next two years and has a player option for the 2019-20 season.

In his ninth season, Dragic has become a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, connecting 1.6 times a night from beyond the arc at a 41 percent clip, both serving as career-highs.

Dragic is one of just three players, along with Toronto guard Kyle Lowry and Memphis guard Mike Conley, averaging at least 19 points, 6.0 assists and shooting 40 percent from three-point range this season.

Plenty of interest surrounds Dragic, as he is one of the most talented players seemingly available at the 2017 NBA trade deadline.

Dragic is a viable FanDuel NBA roster option any night, especially when he is playing in front of the crowd at American Airlines Arena.

Top Four Point Guards

John Wall ($9,900) vs. Detroit Pistons Kemba Walker ($7,900) vs. Brooklyn Nets Goran Dragic ($7,100) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Darren Collison ($4,700) vs. Chicago Bulls

Rationale:

The career-highs are beginning to pile up for John Wall. In his seventh season with Washington, Wall is posting his best scoring (23.1 points per game), assists (10.3) and his 2.3 steals per game also are the most of any player in the league this year. Thursday in New York, Wall capped a phenomenal 29-point, 13-assist, five-rebound, three-steal performance by collecting a missed shot, juking Brandon Jennings and out-sprinting the rest of the Knicks looking to intentionally foul him to the basket for a game-clinching layup.

Darren Collison is becoming a perfect value play in FanDuel NBA leagues this month. Sacramento has played nine games in January, with Collison scoring 14.2 points at an extremely efficient rate. Collison is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three-point range since the start of 2017. With Rudy Gay slated to miss the rest of the year due to a torn Achilles tendon, additional scoring chances may open for Collison.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($12,200) vs. Memphis Grizzlies Nicolas Batum ($7,400) vs. Brooklyn Nets Bradley Beal ($6,600) vs. Detroit Pistons J.J. Redick ($4,700) vs. Denver Nuggets

Rationale:

James Harden is playing so well, even the team owner of the Mavericks believes he is the Most Valuable Player in the league. In his eighth season, Harden leads all players in the NBA in minuets played (1,682), free throws (405), free throw attempts (474) and assists (533). In addition to his exceptional averages, with 28.7 points, 11.6 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, Harden’s 37 double-doubles are the most in the league and his 13 triple-doubles are the second highest total in the NBA.

Since his last game, the salary for Bradley Beal in FanDuel NBA tournament play has declined by $600 as he has produced a total of just 33.1 fantasy points in the past two games. At $6,600 for Saturday night, the cost of an average roster spot in FanDuel NBA leagues, Beal is primed to significantly outperform his valuation. Beal is still averaging a career-high with 21.8 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent from the field, the sixth highest average among all shooting guards in the league.

Top Four Small Forwards

Jimmy Butler ($9,800) vs. Sacramento Kings Kawhi Leonard ($9,600) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Jae Crowder ($5,600) vs. Portland Trail Blazers T.J. Warren ($4,700) vs. New York Knicks

Rationale:

Even when the shot attempts are low, Jimmy Butler manages to produce elite FanDuel NBA numbers. Butler needed just eight shot attempts to total 19 points Friday night in Atlanta and is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 made shots from three-point range each night. While Butler has been productive, the Bulls have dropped five of their past seven games, with the All-Star forward claiming his team is playing terrible basketball. If Butler is playing inspired basketball Saturday night, he could submit one of the highest point totals in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Phoenix is hoping the first 13 games of the season T.J. Warren are more indicative of his true output for the rest of the year. Warren opened the year averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as the Suns continually created scoring chances for him. A head injury forced him to miss nearly a full month of action, and in his nine games back, Warren is posting 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. The shot opportunities have declined from 15.6 field goal attempts per game to 10.1 a night. Even though his shot attempts are down, Warren has been a factor in FanDuel NBA play by capitalizing on his chances, as he has shot over 60 percent from the field four times in the past five games.

Top Four Power Forwards

Nikola Jokic ($9,900) vs. L.A. Clippers Jabari Parker ($7,400) vs. Miami Heat Kristaps Porzingis ($7,200) vs. Phoenix Suns Thaddeus Young ($5,400) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

In a span of just four days, the value of Denver forward Nikola Jokic has increased by $1,400 in FanDuel NBA leagues. Jokic has been exceptional, posting averages of 31.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last three games. Even though he is dealing with an ankle injury, Jokic is expected to play Saturday night against the Clippers and is the highest priced power forward in FanDuel NBA leagues for the night.

In the past six games, Pacers forward Thaddeus Young has totaled 20 steals, bringing his average for the season up to 1.7 per game. With 70 steals this season, Young is tied with Toronto guard Kyle Lowry for the 10th most in the NBA. Friday night against the Lakers, even though he totaled just nine points, Young managed to submit 35.1 points in FanDuel NBA play by grabbing eight rebounds, recording five steals, three assists and a block. The ability to produce such high fantasy numbers without relying on scoring makes him an ideal value roster selection.

Top Four Centers

DeMarcus Cousins ($10,600) vs. Chicago Bulls DeAndre Jordan ($9,100) vs. Denver Nuggets Al Horford ($7,300) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Dwight Howard ($7,000) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Rationale:

In the last four games, opponents simply ran out of ways to box out DeAndre Jordan. During the run, Jordan has pulled down an average of 18 rebounds a night, to go along with 20.5 points, 2.8 blocks and most importantly, 51.5 FanDuel NBA tournament points per game. With both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin sidelined, Jordan has become the focal point of the offense, resulting in a career-high 29 points against Minnesota Thursday night.

Perhaps the Wednesday will serve as a turning point for Al Horford this season. During a loss to the Knicks, Horford scored a season-low five points as he made just 1-of-8 attempts from three-point range. In his first season with Boston, Horford is attempting 4.6 shots from beyond the arc a night, but is converting at a rate of just 32.4 percent. Horford could be in line for a bounce back performance Saturday against Portland.

Final Lineup

PG Goran Dragic ($7,100)

PG Darren Collison ($4,700)

SG Nicolas Batum ($7,400)

SG J.J. Redick ($4,700)

SF Kawhi Leonard ($9,600)

SF T.J. Warren ($4,600)

PF Jabari Parker ($7,400)

PF Kristaps Porzingis ($7,200)

C Al Horford ($7,300)

