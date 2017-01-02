FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 2

The exceptional passing of Nikola Jokic has made him an ideal option at the power forward position for any FanDuel NBA roster.

Not many 6-foot-10 players are capable of facilitating an offense like Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

In his second season, Jokic has emerged as one of the most skilled frontcourt passers, dishing out 3.6 assists a game, with a career-high 11 coming Wednesday night during a victory over the Timberwolves.

The 21-year-old out of Serbia is one of just seven players 6-foot-10 or taller averaging more than 3.0 assists per game.

Jokic employs a multitude of ways to create easy looks for teammates, with his exceptional lob passes, ability to generate transition points with his long passes off rebounds, exceptional bounce passes and no-look dishes becoming routine for the Nuggets.

From anywhere on the court, Jokic is a viable playmaker, as he is adept at passing from the post as he is from the elbows, enabling him to manipulate the defense however he pleases.

Over the past six games, Jokic is averaging 5.8 assists to go along with 18.2 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The totals resulted in 37.9 FanDuel NBA tournament points a game, 10 more than his average for the year, largely behind his increased production in passing. Jokic is generating 8.5 points per game off his passing, just 0.1 behind starting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

Jokic is able to setup a variety of teammates consistently, as five different players are responsible for 0.4 assists per game from the power forward.

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Wilson Chandler are all shooting 50 percent or better from 3-point range off passes from Jokic.

Nikola Jokic's passing skill for a big man is insane. This man makes passes some guards can't do. ???? pic.twitter.com/XGefWG3C0L — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 1, 2017

The month of December was the best of Jokic’s NBA career, as he averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game during the 12 game stretch.

By adding a reliable number of assists to his season averages, Jokic has increased his value in FanDuel NBA leagues by $2,900 in a span of 44 days.

In his latest outing, Jokic scored 14 points in the first quarter, part of a 25-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort against Philadelphia.

With Denver exploring additional ways to allow Jokic to control its offense, his potential to produce in fantasy basketball is enormous.

Jokic’s stock has nearly doubled for FanDuel NBA rosters in the past 20 games and his ability to create open looks for teammates is rarely seen in a player at his size.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

Not only is Washington guard John Wall co-owner of the longest active steals streak, registering at least one in 20 consecutive games, his four-steal performance against Brooklyn Friday night helped place some distance in the race for the league lead. Wall is averaging 2.3 steals per game, the highest of his seven-year career, and is the only player in the league to post at least 700 points, 300 assists and 50 steals this year.

With the tenure of starting point guard Rajon Rondo already beginning to implode in Chicago, backup guard Michael Carter-Williams may start receiving additional minutes starting tonight against Charlotte. The Bulls started Carter-Williams for the first time all year Saturday night, and he responded with a season-high three steals in 25 minutes. The former Rookie of the Year simply has to put up more accurate shooting numbers, as he is connecting on an abysmal 23.8 percent of his attempts from the field.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Rationale:

No player in league history had ever compiled 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game until James Harden torched the Knicks Saturday night. The 53-point, 17-assist (matching a career-high), 16-rebound effort resulted in 89.7 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play. The total was also enough to bump up Harden’s assist average for the year to 12.0, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since John Stockton closed out the 1994-95 campaign with an average of 12.3 per game.

closed out the 1994-95 campaign with an average of 12.3 per game. The Bulls simply couldn’t get a clean look at the rim with Giannis Antetokoumpo on the court Saturday night. Any time they approached the rim, shots were sent flying the other way by Antetokounmpo, as he swatted away a career-high seven blocks, along with 35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The figures were enough to extend Antetokounmpo’s streak of 40-plus points in FanDuel NBA play to 11 straight games, making hime one of the most consistent performers.

Top Four Small Forwards

Rationale:

In his 34th game with the Warriors, Kevin Durant logged his first triple-double. In just ;ess than 36 minutes against the Mavericks, Durant posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The outing came just two days after he logged 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks during a victory over the Raptors. Durant is one of just nine players averaging at least one block and one steal per game, further enhancing his value in FanDuel NBA play.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the few players to embrace the outside shot. For the year, Kidd-Gilchrist has attempted just six shots from beyond the arc. While he hasn’t become a threat on the perimeter, Kidd-Gilchrist is a viable value option for FanDuel NBA rosters because of his exceptional rebounding ability, plus the block per game he is averaging.

Top Four Power Forwards

Anthony Davis ($10,800) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Nikola Jokic ($7,200) vs. Golden State Warriors Ryan Anderson ($5,400) vs. Washington Wizards Derrick Favors ($4,900) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Rationale:

Opponents can’t keep Anthony Davis off the glass. Over the last six games, the Pelicans power forward has averaged 15.1 rebounds a night, increasing his average to 11.6 per game, the seventh most in the NBA. Along with his rebounding totals, Davis is leading the league in blocks for the third time in his career, turning back 2.6 shots a night. In 33 appearances, Davis has blocked two or more shots on 26 occasions.

A return to the starting lineup for Jazz forward Derrick Favors could be the start of his turnaround. When Favors is on the floor with Rudy Gobert, Utah is outscoring opponents by 16 points per 100 possessions. Favors hasn’t submitted a double-digit scoring performance since Nov. 11 (a bone contusion forced him to miss 11 straight games) but he has made contributions with his rebounding, pulling down an average of 8.3 per game over the last four games.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

DeAndre Jordan injured his hip Saturday night against the Thunder, but is expected to play Monday night against Phoenix. Even though he attempted just five shots against Oklahoma City, he still provided an impact in FanDuel NBA play, as he totaled 11 rebounds, nine points, three blocks and two assists. The three-block effort from Jordan was his 10th of the seaosn in 36 appearances.

As one of just seven players averaging more than 8.5 defensive rebounds per game, Marcin Gortat has accounted for 26.7 percent of the total defensive rebounds for the Wizards. Gortat ranks sixth in the league in rebounding, at 11.8 per game, with an average of 13.7 over the last three games. Friday against the Nets, Gortat submitted a 19-point scoring effort, his third-highest of the season.

Final Lineup

PG John Wall ($9,700)

PG Michael Carter-Williams ($4,100)

SG Rodney Hood ($4,700)

SG Victor Oladipo ($6,000)

SF LeBron James ($9,900)

SF Otto Porter ($5,800)

PF Ryan Andreson ($5,400)

PF Nikola Jokic ($7,200)

C Brook Lopez ($7,000)

