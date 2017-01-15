FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 15

As Russell Westbrook continues to pile-up the triple doubles, he is the most effective player in FanDuel NBA leagues this season.

Russell Westbrook is one triple-double away from joining one of the most exclusive clubs in NBA league history.

Only Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain have ever totaled 20 or more triple-doubles in a single season, with Westbrook on the verge of joining the club in just his 42nd game of the 2016-17 campaign.

Friday night in Minnesota, Westbrook posted 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, his 19th triple-double of the year — a figure that is eight more than anyone else this season and marks the most since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976, surpassing his total amount of triple-doubles from a year ago.

The triple-double performance was the 56th of his nine-year career, placing him five behind Celtics legend Larry Bird for the fifth most in league history.

At the halfway mark for the year, Westbrook is the NBA’s leading scorer at 30.8 points per game, ranks second in assists at 10.5 per game and is pulling down 10.7 rebounds a night, 12th most in the league.

Even though its point guard is averaging a triple-double for the season, Oklahoma City is campaigning on social media to encourage fans to select Westbrook as a starter for next month’s All-Star Game in New Orleans.

⚡️The Force.

One week left to vote for Russ to start in All-Star Game. RETWEET now to #NBAVOTE for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/PHvRvdkdcD — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 9, 2017

The uptick in rebounding from Westrbook is generally attributed to him filling the void left behind after Kevin Durant’s departure to Golden State.

In reality, Westbrook is becoming the greatest rebounding guard of his generation, and has a chance to surpass Robertson’s productivity in collecting errant shots.

The rebounding numbers for Westbrook have increased each of the past five years, with his 8.8 defensive rebounds per game representing a higher rebound total than he has ever had any year during his career.

Westbrook has made the most of every rebounding opportunity, collecting over 70 percent of the available missed shots to him this year, the highest figure among any player averaging 3.0 or more rebounds.

The 8.8 defensive rebounds Westbrook is posting a game is the fifth highest total in the league and according to NBA.com, if he is in position to grab the missed shot, there is a 90.3 percent chance he will corral the ball — the highest percentage among players averaging 7.0 or more defensive rebounds a night.

Aside from threatening to become just the second player in league history to average a triple-double, a feat not accomplished since Robertson in 1961-62, Westbrook is hoping to become the most effective rebounder out of the backcourt in five decades.

It all adds up to an average of 57.4 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play a game, the most of any player in the league.

In every aspect of the game, Westbrook is an elite performer in FanDuel NBA leagues and he deserves a roster spot for Sunday night.

Top Four Point Guards

Russell Westbrook ($12,500) vs. Sacramento Kings Kyle Lowry ($8,900) vs. New York Knicks Ricky Rubio ($6,500) vs. Dallas Mavericks Deron Williams ($6,300) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rationale:

Kyle Lowry has been punishing opponents from beyond the arc all season. The two-time All-Star ranks third in both total three-point field goals made (129) and average per game, at 3.3. His conversation rate of 44.5 percent is also the third best in the league, and over the last two games, he has been even more effective. Lowry has knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc, at a 61.5 percent clip, and is facing a New York defense that is surrendering 108.1 points per game, fifth most in the league.

Ricky Rubio is rapidly climbing the leaderboard in assists, significantly adding value to his candidacy as a FanDuel NBA roster option. Over the past three games, Rubio has dished out an average of 15.3 assists pr game, including a season-high 17 Wednesday night to help Minnesota win three consecutive games. Rubio ranks seventh in the league in assists at 7.8 per game, and has logged at least five assists in 18 consecutive games. During his three-game stretch, Rubio has averaged 43.8 FanDuel NBA tournament points per game, 18.1 above his season average.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($11,800) vs. Brooklyn Nets Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,800) vs. Atlanta Hawks Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,700) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Lou Williams ($4,500) vs. Detroit Pistons

Rationale:

James Harden is seven assists away from posting 500 for the season, as he prepares for Houston’s 43rd game. The 27-year-old guard is seeking his first career assist title, averaging a league-high 11.7 assists per game this season and has dished out seven or more assists in every game this year. If Harden manages to dish out another 507 assists during the final 39 games of the regular season, he would join John Stockton (seven times), Isiah Thomas and Kevin Porter as the only players in league history to register 1,000 assists in a single season.

As the Hawks became desperate for an offensive spark Friday night against Boston, Tim Hardaway Jr. responded by tallying 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. The 20-point performance was the eighth of the year for Hardaway Jr., after he posted just two during his debut season in Atlanta a year ago. Hardaway Jr. is a streaky scorer only worth consideration in FanDuel NBA leagues during a significant run, which he has been on over the past four games, averaging 19.3 points on 60 percent shooting from the field.

Top Four Small Forwards

Carmelo Anthony ($8,100) vs. Toronto Raptors Harrison Barnes ($7,000) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins ($6,900) vs. Dallas Mavericks Bojan Bogdanovic ($4,400) vs. Houston Rockets

Rationale:

Frustration boiled over Carmelo Anthony following an embarrassing loss in the final seconds to the 76ers. Anthony responded by pouring in 23 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field, snapping a streak of 12-consecutive sub 50 percent shooting efforts. After totaling just two rebounds during the loss in Philadelphia, Anthony nabbed nine, while dishing out six assists for a total of 43.8 FanDuel NBA tournament points, his highest total in the past week.

All of the success of Bojan Bogdanovic in FanDuel NBA tournament play is hinged on his ability to score the ball. Bogdanovic has become the secondary offensive option for Brooklyn, alongside center Brook Lopez, but he provides little value elsewhere for FanDuel NBA purposes. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Bosnia and Herzegovina has averaged 16.8 points per game over his last five contests, and is coming off a 23-point outing Friday night in Toronto, his ninth game with at least 20 points this year.

Top Four Power Forwards

Paul Millsap ($8,100) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Enes Kanter ($6,200) vs. Sacramento Kings Zach Randolph ($6,000) vs. Chicago Bulls Taj Gibson ($4,800) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Rationale:

To climb back into Friday’s contest against the Celtics, Atlanta employed a small-ball lineup featuring Paul Millsap at center for a majority of the second half. The tactic resulted in 23 points for Millsap, but his attempt at the buzzer fell short, as the team was unable to complete the comeback. The Hawks have reassured Millsap he won’t be moved at the trade deadline, even though he is in the final year of his contract and is one of the most complete players in the league. Millsap is an ideal candidate in FanDuel NBA play, as he is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, one of just two players posting at least 17 points, 8.0 rebonds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Just about any time Taj Gibson is able to log 30 or more minutes, he provides a huge impact in FanDuel NBA league play. During a 32-minute stint against New Orleans, Gibson helped his team to a 107-99 victory by posting a season-high 16 rebounds along with 15 points, two blocks and an assist. Gibson has played over 30 minutes on 10 occasions for Chicago this season, resulting in 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. With Nikola Mirotic expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies with an illness, Gibson could once again be in line for extended minutes and provide an exceptional return for FanDuel NBA players seeking a value selection.

Top Four Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,100) vs. Dallas Mavericks Andre Drummond ($7,900) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Greg Monroe ($6,300) vs. Atlanta Hawks Joakim Noah ($4,900) vs. Toronto Raptors

Rationale:

The list of truly dominant post players on both ends of the floor has been whittled down to two halfway through the 2016-17 season. Only Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis and Minnesota center Karl-Antony Towns are averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. During the past three contests, Towns has been even more rewarding in FanDuel NBA lineups, averaging 28.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 57 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA tournament play. Towns is posting 42.2 FanDuel NBA points per game, eighth most in the league and the second highest among all centers.

Just as the Knicks were pondering making a switch in the starting lineup at the center position, Joakim Noah started playing his best basketball of the season. During the past 11 games, Noah has produced averages of 10.2 rebounds and eight points, while remaining one of the most effective offensive rebounders in the league. Noah is one of just seven players collecting 3.5 or more offensive rebounds this season, propping up his value in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Final Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook ($12,500)

PG Ricky Rubio ($6,500)

SG Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,700)

SG Lou Williams ($4,500)

SF Bojan Bogdanovic ($4,400)

SF Harrison Barnes ($7,000)

PF Enes Kanter ($6,200)

PF Zach Randolph ($6,000)

C Andre Drummond ($7,900)

This article originally appeared on