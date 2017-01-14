FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 14

By limiting his turnovers, Tony Parker remains a viable FanDuel NBA roster option despite his dip in scoring productivity.

The contributions from Tony Parker may be under appreciated by those outside of the San Antonio organization, but he is playing his role perfectly.

The six-time All-Star is spending nearly as much time on the floor — 25.6 minutes per game, the lowest of his career — as he is on the bench (22.4 MPG) and is expected to create easy shot opportunities for his teammates while protecting the ball during his time on the floor.

Few players have been able to execute the plan as effectively as Parker this season.

Parker’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.54 ranks as the fourth highest in the league. Even though he is in possession of the ball 64.3 times a night, Parker is averaging just 1.4 turnovers a game, one fewer than his career average.

As one of just two players to have dished out over 140 assists while playing fewer than 800 minutes, joining Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, Parker is one of the most dynamic playmakers even though he is seeing limited time on the court.

For the year, Parker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game, figures that hardly provide an impact in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Only he has quietly strung together a series of impressive outings, resulting in an average of 26.2 FanDuel NBA tournament points a night over his last nine games, providing a return of nearly six times the amount of his roster cap hit.

Since the start of January, Parker has been even more effective shooting the ball, converting 56.3 percent of his attempts from the field and 42.9 percent of his three-point field goals while producing 14.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game over the six-game stretch.

With Parker on the floor in January, the Spurs are posting 129 points per 100 possessions, an increase of 22 points with Parker playing in December.

Parker is calling his own number more frequently this month, attempting 11.8 shots a night (1.7 more than his season average) but is still managing to limit his turnovers.

During his last 15 appearances, Parker has turned the ball over more than two times just once. This season, he has turned the ball over more than two times on five occasions, while submitting nine flawless turnover efforts.

Any FanDuel NBA lineup in need of a value play should strongly consider Parker, as he has produced six times the amount of his cap figure five times in the past seven games.

Top Four Point Guards

Chris Paul ($9,500) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Eric Bledsoe ($7,700) vs. San Antonio Spurs George Hill ($6,100) vs. Orlando Magic Tony Parker ($4,800) vs. Phoenix Suns

Rationale:

The career milestones continue to pile up for Clippers guard Chris Paul. Earlier this week, the All-Star in each of the past nine seasons became the third fastest player to post 15,000 points and dish out 8,000 assists, needing just 806 career games to reach the feat. Only Hall-of-Fame guards Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson have ever needed fewer games than Paul. Even though he missed Friday’s practice session to attend to a personal matter, Paul is expected to play Saturday against the Lakers, a team he has averaged 20 points and 11.2 assists (his second highest total against a single opponent) against during 38 career games.

Seemingly every shot from anywhere on the court managed to drop for George Hill Friday night against the Pistons. Hill scored 22 points while connecting 5-of-6 times from beyond the arc, matching his season-high for three-point field goals made. The accuracy from long range is no fluke, as Hill is connecting on 51.3 percent of his attempts from downtown, including a career-high average of 2.3 times per game. Hill is the only player shooting better than 50 percent from three-point range while converting more than 22 times this season.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Bradley Beal ($7,000) vs. Philadelphia 76ers Devin Booker ($6,300) vs. San Antonio Spurs Tyreke Evans ($5,600) vs. Chicago Bulls Evan Fournier ($5,300) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

The season scoring average of Devin Booker won’t be below 20 points per game for much longer. Over the past four games, Booker has managed to increase his scoring average by 1.2 points a night. Booker is pouring in 19.8 points a game after totaling 116 points over his last four contests, and he matched his career-high with 39 points Thursday night against the Mavericks. The 20-year-old guard knocked down 6-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc, and is connecting on 60.9 percent of his attempts and scoring 29 points a game during his four game outburst.

It took Tyreke Evans 12 games to provide the type of impact expected in FanDuel NBA tournament play. Evans carried the Pelicans to a victory over Brooklyn by scoring 29 points, two more points than his previous four games combined, along with four rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 28 minutes. New Orleans was without its versatile guard for the first 26 games of the year as he recovered from off-season knee surgery, but he hasn’t made an impact in FanDuel NBA tournament play until Thursday night, as he posted season-highs in shot attempts, shots made, free throw attempts, free throws made, steals and points.

Top Four Small Forwards

Kawhi Leonard ($8,700) vs. Phoenix Suns Gordon Hayward ($7,600) vs. Orlando Magic Robert Covington ($5,500) vs. Washington Wizards Aaron Gordon ($5,000) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

Over the past two games, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has scored 61 points in 62 minutes of play, as he has used a rare combination of efficient shooting from the field and an exceptional ability to draw fouls to produce the lofty scoring totals. Leonard has converted 10 shots from the field in each of the last two games, while connecting on 16-of-19 attempts at the free throw line. For the year, Leonard has been one of the most consistent FanDuel NBA performers, as he ranks 12th in both scoring per game (24.2 points) and free throw attempts (6.7) and his conversation rate of 91 percent at the foul line is the third best in the league.

The minutes for Robert Covington are virtually guaranteed, as he has spent over 30 minutes on the court 13 times in the past 15 games for Philadelphia, raising his average for the year to 30.2 per game, perfect for a value play in FanDuel NBA tournaments. During his time on the floor, Covington has been one of the most effective defenders in the league, averaging a career-high 1.7 steals per game and is seeking to extend his streak with at least one steal to 10 straight games.

Top Four Power Forwards

LaMarcus Aldrdige ($7,300) vs. Phoenix Suns Julius Randle ($6,700) vs. L.A. Clippers Terrence Jones ($5,100) vs. Chicago Bulls Taj Gibson ($4,800) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Rationale:

Los Angeles has frequently been allowing Julius Randle to serve as its facilitator on offense. The 6-foot-9 power forward has dished out five or more assists on 13 occasions this season, with his 3.8 assists per game ranking second on the team to D’Angelo Russell and is the fourth most at his position in the league. Randle has dished out five or more assists five times in his last seven games, and he is averaging 16.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 37 FanDuel NBA tournament points per game during the stretch.

A left hip injury has Anthony Davis questionable, possibly opening additional minutes for Terrence Jones Saturday night. As a starter, Jones has been an exceptional FanDuel NBA performer, averaging 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in five games. As one of just seven players averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds a game while playing fewer than 25 minutes a night, Jones has proven to be a commodity in FanDuel NBA play, even in limited action.

Top Four Centers

DeAndre Jordan ($7,900) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Rudy Gobert ($7,500) vs. Orlando Magic Nikola Vucevic ($6,700) vs. Utah Jazz Jahlil Okafor ($4,400) vs. Washington Wizards

Rationale:

A return to the starting lineup has paid dividends for Nikola Vucevic, resulting in averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal per game. The totals have generated 46.2 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA play. Vucevic has been one of the best value plays in FanDuel NBA leagues over past two weeks, as he has poured in an average of 37.5 fantasy points over his last eight appearances, largely stemming from his five double-digit rebounding efforts during the run.

Saturday is a chance for Jahlil Okafor to insert himself back into the rotation for the 76ers. Coach Brett Brown has opted to sit Okafor four times in the past five games, aside from a 10-minute stint against Minnesota 11 days ago, but with Joel Embiid resting on the second night of a back-to-back set, Okafor could receive an extended look. When he has played, Okafor has produced solid FanDuel NBA numbers, scoring 15 or more points nine times in 28 appearances and is shooting 51.2 percent from the field for the year.

Final Lineup

PG Eric Bledsoe ($7,700)

PG Tony Parker ($4,800)

SG Devin Booker ($6,300)

SG Tyreke Evans ($5,600)

SF Kawhi Leonard ($8,700)

SF Gordon Hayward ($7,600)

PF Julius Randle ($6,700)

PF Terrence Jones ($5,100)

C Rudy Gobert ($7,500)

