FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 10

Andre Drummond is set to join exclusive company as an offensive rebounder, strengthening his case as an elite FanDuel NBA performer.

Once again, Andre Drummond has become a force in FanDuel NBA tournament play because of his exceptional offensive rebounding skills.

Drummond is pulling down 4.0 offensive rebounds per game and if the average lasts until the end of the season, he will become just the 10th player in league history to post the mark in four separate seasons.

For each of the past three seasons, Drummond has led the NBA in total offensive rebounds, and he is tied with Dwight Howard for the most this year at 153.

Drummond is at his best wrestling the ball away from an opponent, as 3.1 of his offensive rebounds a night have come contested, tying him for the second highest total in the league.

Few offensive rebounds slip away from Drummond, as he is gathering the rebound 52.2 percent of the time, the fourth-highest percentage among players averaging more than 2.0 offensive rebounds a night.

Collecting misses from his own team has paid huge dividends for Drummond offensively, as he is posting 3.6 points a game off put-backs, the third highest average in the league, accounting for 24.1 percent of his total points scored.

The 23-year-old has dominated over his past five games, posting 20.8 points, 14 rebounds (4.6 on the offensive end) and 1.6 rebounds per game.

The turn of the calendar to 2017 has been extremely beneficial for Drummond, as he has only surpassed the 20-point plateau nine times this season, but three have come in January in just four appearances.

The most impressive outing came Sunday night in Portland, as the Pistons couldn’t afford to sit him much during a double overtime contests.

Out of a possible 58 minutes, Drummond was on the floor for 52, totaling 28 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks during a 125-124 victory for Detroit.

The Pistons have played Drummond an average of 31.3 minutes a game, one of just eight centers in the league averaging over 30 minutes a night.

Drummond receives a steady dose of playing time because of his ability to produce, as his 26 double-doubles ranks as the second highest total in the league this year.

The 6-foot-11 center is becoming on of the most reliable center options, tallying 36.8 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA tournament play, nearly five times his cap hit.

Detroit has attempted to incorporate Drummond much more into its offensive philosiphy, enabling him to shoot 16.4 times a night, 4.4 above his season average, increasing his value as a FanDuel NBA roster option.

Even if his looks at the basket aren’t set up from a pass by a teammate, Drummond has quickly established himself as one of the best offensive rebounders the league has ever seen.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

Kemba Walker keeps making the case for his first All-Star appearance. For each of the past seven games, Walker has scored 18 or more points, averaging 26.2 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the field. The lofty scoring numbers have been accompanied by efficient shooting from all over the court, as Walker is shooting career-highs in field goal percentage (46.8 percent) and his 41.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc is 7.5 percent above his career average.

After missing consecutive games, Goran Dragic has been one of the most consistent performers for Miami. Over the past four games, Dragic has averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Heat has responded by extending his playing time, keeping him on the court for 32.8 minutes a night during the run. Against the Clippers Saturday night, Dragic played more than 42 minutes, his second-longest time on the court this year.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Rationale:

Opponents have simply run out of ways to stop Washington guard Bradley Beal. During his last four games, Beal has poured in 25 points a night on 48 percent shooting from the field and has connected a total of 15 times from 3-point range. Beal has upped his scoring average from a year ago by nearly five points, averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game, the fourth highest among all shooting guards in the NBA.

A strained Achilles tendon will keep starting shooting guard Avery Bradley out of the lineup Tuesday night against Toronto. Boston has slowly began to entrust more minutes to Gerald Green, and while he may not get the starting nod, he has been very productive off the bench. In his last game, Green totaled 15 points, connecting on 2-of-3 shots from 3-point range and knocking down all seven of his free throw attempts in less than 16 minutes during a victory over the Pelicans.

Top Four Small Forwards

Rationale:

Following a heated exchange with teammate Draymond Green , Warriors forward Kevin Durant responded with one of his most efficient scoring efforts of the season. During a 36 minute stint against the Kings, Durant totaled 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting and converted 8-of-9 attempts at the foul line to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal. Durant has morphed into a dominant rim protector during his time with Golden State, posting a career-high 1.7 blocks per game this season.

Top Four Power Forwards

Draymond Green ($7,900) vs. Miami Heat Julius Randle ($7,200) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Jabari Parker ($6,900) vs. San Antonio Spurs James Johnson ($5,600) vs. Golden State Warriors

Rationale:

With Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertain for Tuesday’s contest against the Spurs, Jabari Parker could become the focal point oft he Bucks offense. In 40 minutes against the Wizards in his last outing, Parker totaled 28 points, connecting 3-of-6 times from 3-point range, to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Parker is averaging 20.6 points per game and has scored 20 or more points 20 times in 36 appearances.

Top Four Centers

DeMarcus Cousins ($10,700) vs. Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond ($8,400) vs. Sacramento Kings Marcin Gortat ($6,400) vs. Chicago Bulls Tristan Thompson ($4,900) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

DeMarcus Cousins may have dominated the match up with Andre Drummond statistically, averaging 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, but the Kings have won just two of seven meetings between the two centers. After 36 games, Cousins is just four technical fouls from drawing a one game suspension, as he drew his 12th of the season in an unusual way Sunday night against Golden State, for punching a chair.

The starting five in Washington has logged 581 minutes together this season, the highest total in the league, with 35-year-old center Marcin Gortat accounting for 35.8 minutes a night, the second highest total among all players at the position. The exceptional play of Gortat has kept his steady amount of minutes, especially his connection with point guard John Wall. During Wall’s 18-assist performance against Minnesota, seven went to Gortat, part of his 19-point, 10-rebound effort, his 21st double-double of the year.

Final Lineup

PG Kemba Walker ($8,300)

PG Isaiah Thomas ($8,900)

SG Bradley Beal ($6,900)

SG Gerald Green ($3,500)

SF Doug McDermott ($4,000)

SF Gordon Hayward ($7,200)

PF Jabari Parker ($5,600)

PF James Johnson ($6,900)

C Andre Drummond ($8,400)

