FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 1

Andrew Wiggins has provided efficient scoring for Minnesota over the past week, increasing his value in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

The advanced metrics have never been kind to the play of Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins.

For the third consecutive year, Wiggins is posting a negative VORP rating (Value Above Replacement Player) and his true shooting percentage of 53.4 percent exactly the league average.

Even with his superior athleticism, Minnesota is surrendering an additional seven points per 100 possessions with Wiggins on the floor.

Only the extended analysis of Wiggins’ production belies what he actually produces for the Timberwolves.

The first overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft is averaging a career-high 22.1 points per game and has added a viable long range shot to his offensive repertoire this season. Wiggins is converting 1.3 times a night from beyond the arc at a 35.8 percent clip.

Over the past four games, Wiggins has been even more effective, averaging 25 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Wiggins has converted 6-of-15 shots from beyond the arc (40 percent) and has excelled while taking the ball to the rim, as he has converted 15 times right at the basket, including a phenomenal dunk over Milwaukee’s Miles Plumlee Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins had 31 tonight, so we thought you should watch these 2 on repeat. https://t.co/VdLEtlr9pu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 31, 2016

After connecting 10 or more times from the field nine times in the first 29 games of the year, Wiggins has reached the total three times in the past four games, while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in each.

In his third season, Wiggins has offered more contributions in areas other than scoring, increasing his value in FanDuel NBA tournament play, as he is averaging a career-high 2.4 assists per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.

Wiggins could be in line for an exceptional performance Sunday night, as he has averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in eight career appearances against the Trail Blazers.

Portland has been susceptible to surrendering lofty fantasy scoring totals to small forwards all season. The team has allowed an average of 38.2 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play against opposing small forwards this year, tied with Charlotte for the seventh most.

With Wiggins not only producing lofty scoring numbers over the past four games, but shooting 52.8 percent from the field, he is a perfect option for any FanDuel NBA roster.

Top Four Point Guards

Kyle Lowry ($9,100) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jeff Teague ($8,000) vs. Orlando Magic Dennis Schroder ($6,500) vs. San Antonio Spurs Tyler Johnson ($6,200) vs. Detroit Pistons

Rationale:

An off night shooting, as Pacers point guard Jeff Teague scored eight points on 2-of-13 shooting from the field, was propped up by a career night dishing out the ball. Teague totaled 17 assists, becoming the fifth different player to reach the total this season, along with six rebounds and two steals. The 6’2″ guard has compiled eight double-digit assist efforts this season, with seven coming in the past 13 games.

The expanded role in Atlanta has suited starting point guard Dennis Schroder well. As one of 10 players averaging at least 17 points and six assists a game this season, his first as a starter, with eight players on the list making at least one All-Star appearance in their career. Schroder has been especially effective over his last six games, averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 assists and 1.2 made shots from three-point range a game. The efficiency of Schroder has increased by 5.9 percent, the second highest in the NBA among point guards over last season.

Top Four Shooting Guards

DeMar DeRozan ($8,800) vs. Los Angeles Lakers C.J. McCollum ($7,500) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Zach LaVine ($6,500) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Lou Williams ($5,100) vs. Toronto Raptors

Rationale:

A career-high 27.4 points per game from Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan has coincided with his exceptional ability to get to the free throw line. DeRozan is averaging 8.7 foul shot attempts a game, the seventh most in the NBA, and has earned 10 or more trips to the foul line in 40 percent of his appearances, including in each of the past two games. The backcourt in Toronto has been the most productive in the league, averaging 59.4 points per game.

The Lakers bench is scoring a league best 49.6 points per game, largely behind the contributions of guard Lou Williams. In his 12th season, Williams is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game, four more points than any other player on the Los Angeles roster. Williams has done most of his damage by continually attacking the rim, totaling 58 layups or dunks this season, converting 63.3 percent of his attempts at the basket — 8.3 percent above the league average.

Top Four Small Forwards

Paul George ($7,900) vs. Orlando Magic Andrew Wiggins ($6,900) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Justise Winslow ($5,100) vs. Detroit Pistons Evan Turner ($4,800) vs. Indiana Pacers

Rationale:

Any time the Pacers are playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Paul George deserves strong consideration for any FanDuel NBA roster. At home this season, George is posting higher shooting percentages from the field, the scoring and rebound numbers increase, his usage rate increases by 2.6 percent and his plus/minus numbers go from -10.6 on the road to +13.5. George is coming off consecutive 30-point games for the first time all season, featuring identical 10-of-20 shooting figures in each contest — just the second time all year he has shot 50 percent or better in consecutive games.

An ankle injury sidelined Evan Turner for three straight games, but since returning, he has been a solid contributor for FanDuel NBA rosters. Turner logged eight points, four rebounds and three assists against San Antonio, with the main highlight of the night being his zero turnovers. In the previous two games, Turner gave the ball away a total of nine times, diminishing otherwise impressive performances. If Turner can limit his turnovers, he deserves strong consideration as a value pick.

Top Four Power Forwards

Paul Millsap ($7,500) vs. San Antonio Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge ($7,000) vs. Atlanta Hawks Tobias Harris ($5,700) vs. Miami Heat James Johnson ($5,200) vs. Detroit Pisons

Rationale:

The value of LaMarcus Aldridge for Sunday night hinges on the status of All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. For the past two games, Leonard has sat out with gastroenteritis, providing Aldridge with additional opportunities and producing mixed results. Friday against Portland, Aldridge attempted just three shots and totaled eight points and six rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of play. Two nights earlier against the Suns, Aldridge submitted a 27-point, eight-rebound, two-assist, one-steal and one-block outing in just under 33 minutes of play. If Leonard is out, the value of Aldridge increases in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Since returning from a four-game absence as the result of a shoulder injury, Johnson has been one of the best kept secrets in FanDuel NBA play. Over the past 10 games, Johnson has scored in double figures eight times, averaging 13.3 points on 53.5 percent shooting, along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Friday in Boston, Johnson was all over the court, totaling 22 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes of action.

Top Four Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,100) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Andre Drummond ($7,400) vs. Miami Heat Nikola Vucevic ($6,800) vs. Indiana Pacers Mason Plumlee ($6,300) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rationale:

In his 114th career appearances, Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns submitted the first triple-double of his career, totaling 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver. The following night, Towns produced 18 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during a victory over Milwaukee, resulting in his third straight game with at least 40 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play, a mark he has hit 12 times in the past 20 games.

A move to the bench has produced nearly identical numbers Nikola Vucevic. In 16 starts this season, Vucevic has averaged 11.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 27.6 minutes played. During his 15 games off the bench, Vucevic is posting 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 27.8 minutes a night, resulting in nearly identical FanDuel NBA numbers. Vucevic is averaging 30.5 fantasy points as a starter and 33.0 FanDuel NBA points off the bench.

Final Lineup

PG Kyle Lowry ($9,100) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

PG Tyler Johnson ($6,200) vs. Detroit Pistons

SG Zach LaVine ($6,500) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

SG Lou Williams ($5,100) vs. Toronto Raptors

SF Paul George ($7,900) vs. Orlando Magic

SF Andrew Wiggins ($6,900) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

PF Tobias Harris ($5,700) vs. Miami Heat

PF James Johnson ($5,200) vs. Detroit Pistons

C Andre Drummond ($7,400) vs. Miami Heat

