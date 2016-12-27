FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For December 27

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is the front runner for Sixth Man of the Year honors and his exceptional long range shooting has made him a prime candidate for any FanDuel NBA lineup.

A move to the bench has reinvigorated the career of Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The move to Houston, plus the guidance of coach Mike D’Antoni has turned Gordon into an elite option on the perimeter, as he is connecting 3.7 times from 3-point range each game, the second most in the league.

For the year, 61.7 percent of Gordon’s total shots made have come from beyond the arc and his conversion rate of 42.3 percent from 3-point range is the 16th best in the NBA.

In each of the past 18 games, Gordon has made at least one shot from 3-point range, the fifth-longest active streak.

With 119 made shots from beyond the arc, Gordon is just one 3-pointer shy of sharing the league lead in 3-point field goals made and most by a combination. In both categories, he is just behind Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry.

Curry and Klay Thompson have combined to make 215 shots from 3-point range, while James Harden and Gordon have totaled 214.

Even though he has started only eight times in 32 games this year, Gordon is playing 30.6 minutes per game, tying him with Patrick Beverley for the fourth-most on the Rockets roster, but he ranks second in scoring with 17.5 points per game.

The point total is his highest in five years, as he has thrived against the second units, using his accurate long range shot and phenomenal handle to create open looks for himself.

Eric Gordon goes around Dragan Bender like he's not even there, throwing down the slam. #rockets50 pic.twitter.com/aXGGxqNxTN — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 27, 2016

Monday against the Suns, Gordon posted 15 points and connected three times from 3-point range.

As the Rockets prepare for their second game in as many days, Gordon is a prime candidate for any FanDuel NBA lineups as he has played his best on days without any rest.

On the second night of back-to-back contests this season, Gordon is averaging 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.5 made 3-point shots in those six games.

Even though he is averaging 1.3 points more than Tuesday’s opposing shooting guard, Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, Gordon commands $300 fewer in salary for FanDuel NBA rosters.

The minutes and plenty of looks from the perimeter are available, so Gordon is a nice shooting guard option for FanDuel NBA play.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

Even though the 3-point shot wasn’t falling for Isaiah Thomas on Christmas Day, he still managed to match his season average in points, leading the Celtics to victory in New York with a 27 point outing. Thomas is most effective when shooting mid-range jumpers, as he has converted 55.3 percent on shots between 10-and-16 feet away from the field, he is connecting 55.2 percent of the time.

Mike Conley is producing career-highs in 3-point shooting percentage, 3-point shots made per game and points per game. The two have a strong correlation, as Conley is knocking down 2.3 shots from long distance and his 52 conversions in the most on the team, even though he has missed nine games due to injury. Conley is pouring in 18.1 points per game and connecting 41.9 percent from 3-point range, the 20th best in the league.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($11,400) vs. Dallas Mavericks Avery Bradley ($6,200) vs. Memphis Grizzlies Eric Gordon ($5,700) vs. Dallas Mavericks Lou Williams ($5,500) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

In 50 fewer games, Rockets guard James Harden has already dished out 62.2 percent of his total assists from a season ago. The 6-foot-5 guard is dishing out 11.9 assists per game, one more assist than any other player in the league. With averages of 27.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, Harden is a fantastic option for all FanDuel NBA lineups.

Avery Bradley is averaging 31 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA tournaments, but hasn’t reached the figure in six consecutive contests. Bradley is still leading the Celtics in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 per game and has been extremely effective in generating turnovers. Boston’s starting shooting guard has recorded three or more steals six times this season and is averaging over 1.0 steals per game for the fifth consecutive year.

Top Four Small Forwards

Rationale:

Starting point guard George Hill remains sidelined with a foot injury, without a timetable to return, leaving the play making in Utah up to Gordon Hayward. For the year, Hayward is averaging 3.8 assists per game along with a team-high 22 points and a career-best 6.1 rebounds per game. Hayward has found plenty of success getting to the foul line in the past two games, resulting in 16 free throw attempts and 13 points.

remains sidelined with a foot injury, without a timetable to return, leaving the play making in Utah up to Gordon Hayward. For the year, Hayward is averaging 3.8 assists per game along with a team-high 22 points and a career-best 6.1 rebounds per game. Hayward has found plenty of success getting to the foul line in the past two games, resulting in 16 free throw attempts and 13 points. Luol Deng has posted four double-doubles in 34 games played this year, with two coming in each of the past two games. Against the Clippers, Deng matched a season-high with 12 rebounds and his five offensive rebounds are the most since he joined the Lakers. Los Angeles has been providing Deng with plenty of playing time, as he has totaled 30 or more minutes in each of the past seven games, making him a great value play for FanDuel NBA rosters Tuesday night.

Top Four Power Forwards

Rationale:

Many FanDuel NBA players may be disappointed with the decline in rebounds from Julius Randle from a year ago, but he has managed to be much more effective shooting the ball this season. Randle was one of just 10 players to average over 10 rebounds a game last seaosn, but he is pulling down just 8.6 this year. The former Kentucky standout has supplemented his rebounding by dramatically increasing his shooting efficiency, with his 49.3 percent shooting marking a 6.4 percent increase.

Consecutive 20 point outings from Thunder forward Enes Kanter has made him a prime value play in FanDuel NBA pools for Tuesday night. Kanter has scored 40 points on just 23 shots, converting 69.6 percent of his attempts from the field during victories over the Celtics and Timberwolves. Prior to the two game stretch, Kanter had logged just three 20-point efforts in 29 appearances.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

Hassan Whiteside is sweeping the rebounding figures this season. The 7-footer has grabbed the most offensive rebounds (131), defensive rebounds (330), total rebounds (461) and his 14.9 rebounds per game are 1.4 more per game than any other player. Along with his dominant rebounding performance, Whiteside remains a viable FanDuel NBA option because of his 18 points, 2.4 blocks and 55.1 percent shooting from the field.

Only two players in league history, Wilt Chamberlain and DeAndre Jordan, have ever converted 70 percent of their attempts for a season. Jazz center Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in field goal percentage, connecting on 69.8 percent of his attempts, after 31 games. Gobert has converted 50 percent of his attempts from the field in 26 consecutive games and needs to convert his next two shots to join Chamberlain and Jordan. The two conversions are highly likely, as Gobert rarely drifts outside of the paint for his shots. For the year, Gobert has attempted 170 shots, with 146 coming at the rim.

Final Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook ($13,000)

PG Tyler Johnson ($5,600)

SG Eric Gordon ($5,700)

SG Lou Williams ($5,500)

SF Justise Winslow ($5,200)

SF Harrison Barnes ($6,700)

PF Ryan Anderson ($6,200)

PF Dwight Powell ($4,100)

C Rudy Gobert ($7,900)

This article originally appeared on