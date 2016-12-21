FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For December 21

Fresh off his first 30-point performance of the season, Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap is a nice addition for any FanDuel NBA roster with his wide array of contributions.

Few players are able to provide an impact in every statistical category in FanDuel NBA play.

Those that do, come at a lofty price, unless it’s Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap.

Millsap is joined by a select group of players, including Anthony Davis ($11,800), DeMarcus Cousins ($11,200), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,200) and Kevin Durant ($9,900) as the only ones averaging at least 15 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

The average cost for elite players capable to producing across the board is more than $10,700, accounting for more than 17.8 percent of the total salary cap for a FanDuel NBA lineup.

Only the cost of adding Millsap to a FanDuel NBA roster comes with a significantly reduced price tag, as the three-time All-Star costs $8,100, just 13.5 percent of the salary cap.

During a seven-game span since he returned to the court after sitting out three straight games with a hip injury, Millsap has been even more productive, posting 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

With Dwight Howard sidelined with a back injury Monday night against Oklahoma City, Millsap shifted to center and submitted his highest scoring total of the year, with 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in just less than 40 minutes.

Millsap connected on 12-of-18 shots from the field and even sank the game-winner with just more than12 seconds remaining to clinch a 110-108 victory over the Thunder.

Today's to-do list: 1) Watch @PaulMillsap's game winner

2) Go to @kauffmantire and get $110 off a new set of 4 tires (today only)! pic.twitter.com/TYjQlUkeoe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 20, 2016

Howard is listed as questionable for Wednesday night, meaning the Hawks could either continue to play a small lineup with Millsap at center, or start Mike Muscala in the middle.

According to Basketball-Reference, Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer has played Millsap at center 8 percent of the time he has spent on the court this season, but no matter where he lines up, he has been swayed the game for the Hawks.

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per 100 possessions with Millsap on the court, as he has been an impact player in an array of categories.

If Millsap manages to reject a shot Tuesday night against Minnesota, he will join Cousins, Durant, Andre Roberson and Draymond Green as the only players to connect 25 times from 3-point range, block 25 shots and record 25 steals this season.

The numbers from Millsap may not be as consistently high as other players, as he has totaled eight double-doubles in 25 games, but he is still a viable FanDuel NBA roster option because he manages to do a bit of everything.

In each of the past eight games, Millsap has totaled at least 28 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play. Millsap may not reach the same ceiling as other priced in his range, but he provides steady contributions on a nightly basis for Atlanta.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

On every possession, every player in the league has the same goal, finding the bottom of the net. Few players are capable of accomplishing the goal as frequently as Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving. The 24-year-old is averaging 24 points per game and has connected eight times or more seven times in his past eight games. Irving is sinking 8.9 shots per game, the seventh most in the NBA and his field goal percentage of 47.4 percent ranks as the second highest among all point guards.

The valuation of Atlanta guard Dennis Schroder for FanDuel NBA rosters has elevated by $1,100 in a span of just 18 days. During the eight game stretch, Schroder is averaging 21 points, 7.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 made 3-point field goals and a steal per game. The 6-foot-1 guard even added efficiency to his game, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, as he has peppered in at least 30 fantasy points six times in the past eight contests.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($12,000) vs. Phoenix Suns Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,200) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Zach LaVine ($6,500) vs. Atlanta Hawks Langston Galloway ($4,100) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Rationale:

James Harden is one minute away, even though he has played one fewer game, from supplanting Damian Lillard as the league leader this season. Harden has made the most of his time on the court for FanDuel NBA players, as he is averaging 1.44 FanDuel NBA points per minute played this season, third most in the league. The extended time on the court, coupled with 27.8 points, a league-high 11.7 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game makes Harden a solid play any night.

Any FanDuel NBA roster in desperate need of a low budget option should consider New Orleans guard Langston Galloway. Even with the return of guard Tyreke Evans, he is facing a minutes restriction of 15 minutes per game, leaving plenty of minutes for Galloway. Over the past eight games, he has made solid point contributions, averaging 14.1 points per game while converting 2.9 times a night from beyond the arc.

Top Four Small Forwards

Rationale:

Jimmy Butler is one of just two players, along with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. The totals are enough to generate 41 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA leagues per game. For the year, Butler is tallying 40 fantasy points in 48.1 percent of his appearances, making him an exceptional value at $8,400 for Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins is about to tip the balance back, as he is averaging 2.4 assists and 2.5 turnovers per game. Being on the wrong side of the assist-to-turnover ratio is usually a deterrent in FanDuel NBA leagues, but the scoring potency of Wiggins is a nice addition to any roster. Wiggins has scored 25 or more points on 13 occasions in 27 games this season, after reaching the point total 27 times in his first two seasons combined.

Top Four Power Forwards

Anthony Davis ($11,200) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Paul Millsap ($8,100) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Zach Randolph ($5,700) vs. Detroit Pistons Dwight Powell ($4,300) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Rationale:

Zach Randolph is averaging 25.1 FanDuel NBA fantasy points in just 22.4 minutes played per game. The high efficiency negates any concerns about his role as a reserve in Memphis. Even though he has started just once this season, Randolph is pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game, just .1 away from the team lead. Randolph remains one of the most potent offensive rebounders in the league, as he is one of just five players with 50 or more offensive rebounds in fewer than 525 minutes played this year.

The return of Dirk Nowitzki could poach some minutes away Dwight Powell, but he will still worth a flier for FanDuel NBA rosters. Powell has thrived in December while filling in for Nowitzki, out with an Achilles strain, averaging 10.2 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. Powell is coming off perhaps his most impressive effort yet, as he totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Denver Monday night.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

Karl-Anthony Towns is once again incorporating efficient shooting into his offensive arsenal. After converting 54.2 percent of his attempts as a rookie, Towns is shooting 47.9 percent from the field this season, a 6.3 percent decrease. Towns has shot 50 percent or better from the field in five of his six last games and is coming off a dominant performance against the Suns. The 21-year-old posted 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

There are few better options for a budget play at the center position for FanDuel NBA lineups than Tyson Chandler. As he has throughout his career, Chandler is exceptional at tracking down errant shots, averaging 13.3 rebounds per game over his last seven games. For the year, Chandler is pulling down 11.8 rebonds a night, tying him with Rudy Gobert and Marcin Gortat for the fifth highest average in the league.

Final Lineup

PG John Wall ($9,700)

PG Dennis Schroder ($7,000)

SG Zach LaVine ($6,500)

SG Langston Galloway ($4,100)

SF Andrew Wiggins ($6,400)

SF Maurice Harkless ($4,800)

PF Dwight Powell ($4,300)

PF Paul Millsap ($8,100)

C Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,000)

