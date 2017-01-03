Fan Reactions on Game 34: Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings earned a significant win tonight against the Denver Nuggets. With the victory, it places Sacramento as the sole possessors of the 8th seed in the Western Conference.
With tonight’s contest, it boosted optimism and encouragement throughout the Kings community. Listed down below are some of the reactions pertaining to today’s game.
Fan Reactions
Tonight's "Big 4" of Cousins, Collison, Afflalo and Koufos have scored all 54 of Sacramento's points
— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 4, 2017
Great half for Afflalo, picking up the Rudy scoring slack.
— Scott Levin (@KingsSLev) January 4, 2017
Free malachi
— Donnie Johnson (@dj3ptkilla44) January 4, 2017
Arron Afflalo revenge game as we take a stroll down narrative street.
— Kyle Robert (@notoriouskro) January 4, 2017
Another season high for an opponent from three…
— Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) January 4, 2017
I don't trust any Kings lead, ever.
— SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) January 4, 2017
Isn't it about time for DeMarcus to come back in the game?
— Jason Ross (@JasonRoss1140) January 4, 2017
Hey 2017 Collison. ????????
— Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) January 4, 2017
I see Omri Casspi (+13) and Garrett Temple (+11) have almost more plus-minus than they have combined minutes (23)
— Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 4, 2017
Can we please welcome back Arron Afflalo? This is his best game in what feels like a LONG LONG time
— John (@HeuristicLineup) January 4, 2017
The Kings will have little time to celebrate the win tonight as they will face off against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center tomorrow. Can the Kings extend their winning streak?
More from A Royal Pain
- Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Take Win In Mile High21m ago
- Sacramento Kings: Game 34 Preview at Denver Nuggets21h ago
- Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 34 at Denver Nuggets1 d ago
- Highs and Lows: Sacramento Kings Lose Rough One To Grizzlies3d ago
- Sacramento Kings: Game 33 Preview vs Memphis Grizzlies3d ago