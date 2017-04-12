Ex-Houston Rockets star Steve Francis pleads guilty to DWI

HOUSTON (AP) Former Houston Rockets star Steve Francis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge over his November arrest in Texas.

Francis was sentenced Tuesday in Houston to time served and fined $1,000. Court records show a felony retaliation charge against Francis, for allegedly threatening to assault an officer, was dismissed in February.

Investigators say Francis was pulled over in Harris County, for allegedly speeding, when an officer smelled alcohol on him. Francis allegedly became belligerent prior to being arrested. Authorities say the judge, during sentencing, took into account that the 40-year-old Francis voluntarily entered an alcohol rehab program after his arrest and continues treatment.

Francis played 11 seasons in the NBA.