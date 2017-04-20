Ex-Boston Celtic found guilty in Chicago train-guns case

CHICAGO (AP) A former player for the Boston Celtics has been found guilty of receiving guns that were stolen off a freight train in Chicago.

A federal jury on Thursday found Nate Driggers guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of stolen guns.

Prosecutors accused the 43-year-old Driggers of being a dealer of stolen goods.

The theft of around 100 new handguns, valued at $50,000, occurred on April 12, 2015, at a South Side rail yard. Prosecutors say the thieves were street gang members and delivered 30 guns to Driggers the same day.

A defense lawyer said the government’s main witnesses are the thieves themselves who have reason to lie in hopes of reduced sentences.

Driggers’ National Basketball Association career was brief. He played in about a dozen games for the Celtics during the 1996-97 season.