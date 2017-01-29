Evan Turner; The Unsung Hero of the Blazers Win Streak

The Addition of Evan Turner was Initially Met With Skepticism, but it Seems like the Buckeye has Found a Niche to Help the Blazers.

In the most recent roster shakeup of the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts has inserted Noah Vonleh and Evan Turner into the starting lineup. So far, the shake up has resulted in a 3-1 record with the Warriors next on the horizon. This seems to be a positive change for the Blazers, and hopefully one that can last through the rest of the year.

It’s easy to point out that Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have to combine for at least 40 points a game for the Blazers to be competitive. With the success of last year, teams have adapted to combat the offense and force Portland into some uncomfortable situations. Too many times, the offense has stalled waiting for one of them to take over and save the team from defeat. This, along with a slipping defense, has caused Portland to falter this year.

However, the new shakeup showcases the trust Portland has in the addition of Turner. Turner wasn’t brought on to be a sharpshooter, or even a defensive presence. His addition was to alleviate the pressure from our two star guards. Now just past the halfway point of the year, it looks like the Ohio State veteran has gotten used to Portland’s schemes and feels comfortable enough to do just that.

Something the Blazers Haven’t Had Before

Turner has the ability to penetrate into the lane and hit a deadly mid-range jumper. This has caused defenses to respect his offensive skills. The cause has warranted an effect as well, as instead of Lillard and McCollum having to create their own shots like last year, Turner has turned them into spot up shooters.

When Turner gets by his defender, the opposing defense has to collapse and plug the lane. This means that whichever defender is closest has to abandon their assignment and help. If that defender happens to be Lillard or McCollum’s defender, then that leaves them open to find a clear spot to shoot.

This is an exciting development to the season. If Turner can keep up his solid play and alleviate pressure off of our star guards, then I don’t see why Portland’s season can’t be saved.

