Evan Fournier’s return a welcome sight for Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic struggled with Evan Fournier on the shelf with a heel injury. While Fournier will not solve all the team’s problems alone, it is a boost.

The Orlando Magic were losing ground and they knew it. The team was reeling trying to get back into the Playoff race and was missing its best player. The team had to resort to some odd lineups and shift the rotation because of this injury just to stay afloat. And that was not working.

Losing Jodie Meeks made the task even harder. But any time a team loses its top scorer, there are going to be some shifts and adjustments that need to take place. Losing Evan Fournier especially seemed to be damaging to the team because of the spacing and size he provides at shooting guard.

Even in a somewhat limited fashion in his first game back after missing eight games with a nagging heel injury, it was clear the effect he can have.

Fournier was good driving to the basket and kicking out, giving the Magic another option to attack off the dribble. And when he is out there, teams have to respect his shooting.

It may still take some time — but not much — for Fournier to get back into the swing of things. Unlike the last time he tried to come back from this heel injury, Fournier said he is 100 percent and ready to jump back in.

“It was great being back on the court,” Fournier said. “Obviously, my legs were a little heavy. It’s just a question of rhythm. I’m not worried about it. I’m just going to play as hard as I can now and try to get some wins. I’m definitely feeling good.”

Fournier’s first game was predictably rough. He missed his first five shots on his way to a nine-point, 4-for-11 shooting performance in the overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was clear he did not have a great rhythm on the floor and was still trying to get some of his timing down again.

The Magic were not exactly great with Fournier in the game Monday. It was very clear he was rusty.

But everyone on the Magic knows the impact Fournier can make.

He is the team’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game and one of the team’s best shooters, making 35.6 percent of his 3-pointers. He is another player who can attack and create off the dribble. When he plays within himself, he makes his teammates and his team better.

“Evan is a very lethal shooter,” Aaron Gordon said. “His ability to score the ball is going to be very helpful for us. It’s one more thing the opposition has to worry about when he’s out there.”

Coach Frank Vogel said he received no further reports or updates on Fournier’s injured heel. That would suggest Fournier has a clean bill of health and should be good to go. Fournier missed five games in late December — including the Jan. 1 game against the Indiana Pacers — with the heel injury. He tried to return but was clearly struggling with it still.

He told reporters after he started sitting out games that he likely came back too soon. He was not 100 percent and he would not return until he felt 100 percent.

After eight games on the shelf — and a 2-6 record — Fournier returned Monday. It is unclear if Fournier will join the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, but it should only be a matter of time before his minutes get bumped back up again.

Fournier, as a starter, has played a lot of minutes and so it makes sense his on/off court numbers are similar to the season averages. The Magic have a 99.9 offensive rating and 105.1 defensive rating with Fournier on the floor.

In the eight games Fournier missed, the Magic posted a 102.7 offensive rating, better than the team’s season average, and an 113.6 defensive rating. Shifting the rotation had a negative effect on the team’s defense, even though Fournier is not considered a strong defensive player. But perhaps without Fournier and his penchant to looking for scoring opportunities, the ball moved a bit better.

That will be something to keep an eye on as Fournier returns. Whether he tries to be a high usage player again or works to keep the ball moving. That was something he did well in his minutes Monday.

Shifting players back into normal roles and adding another attacking player should help get the magic back on track. But Fournier alone is not going to get the Magic back where they want to be, as much of a boost as it can be. Other players will have to continue to step up and improve.

Fournier’s return may push Mario Hezonja out of the rotation. Vogel said Fournier’s return along with C.J. Watson‘s strong play of late and sliding Jeff Green to the 3 for matchup purposes.

There will be a little bit of tinkering as they bring Fournier back into the fold. But he will help that much is sure.

“It opens it up,” Elfrid Payton said. “He’s somebody who can knock down shots. He can make plays and get into the paint and create for others. It’s big for us. He’s aggressive. He ‘s someone who can make plays and make big shots.”

Fournier certainly looked rusty early in the game, but slowly got himself going in the second half. He started looking more and more like the regular Fournier the team has come to count on.

The Magic will need him to continue progressing to that point. And they will need to hope he can bring some added energy after missing games. He could be a good barometer for the team trying to build some energy to get themselves back in the Playoff race.

