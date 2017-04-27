Evaluating The Second Year Of Indiana Pacer Myles Turner

Paul George’s future with the Indiana Pacers may be in doubt, but is there hope in Myles Turner?

The Indiana Pacers face an early offseason of critical franchise questions. In the wake of a 4-0 sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there’s a lot of uncertainty around Indiana. Will Paul George stay or go? Who else do they pay?

But, the most important of all might center around the Pacers’ hopeful big man of the future, Myles Turner.

Is Turner the franchise’s future centerpiece, or at least an All-Star? Following his second year in the league, it seems as though signs are pointing to yes more and more.

His numbers improved across the board. Turner’s scoring went from 10.3 to 14.5 points per game while shooting better than 50 percent no less. His rebounding rose from 5.5 to 7.3 per game.

And, much like the modern game demands, Turner began to show off his shooting range this year, making 0.5 threes per game on 34.8 percent shooting. That’s a nice uptick from his first year.

What’s clearest is that Turner is going to be, if not already approaching, a supreme defensive center. He averaged 2.1 blocks per game this season. That was good enough for third in the league, only behind stalwarts like Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis.

His block percentage of 6.0 was second in the league and Turner finished in the top 20 in defensive rating. Even if his offense stagnates, Turner’s length, smarts and size are sure to see him be a defensive force for years.

The offensive end is a little trickier for Turner, but there is still a lot to be excited about. Turner averaged just less than15 points per game in an offense that doesn’t typically look for him. He makes the most of his opportunities, shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Even better for a player his size, Turner shot 80.9 percent from the foul line. That’s a dangerous weapon for a big man.

But, can he be a star on that end? Turner has all the tools and physical stats to become a dominant force in the paint. The Pacers just haven’t needed that from him yet. Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were all the focus of their teams.

Turner is third or fourth on the totem pole and it’ll take some adjusting to when he does finally seize a premier role.

Somewhat concerning, Turner’s playoff performances haven’t been as promising thus far. Yes, he’s young and what’s most important is gaining the experience.

Still, he did not play well at all against the Cavs, at least until the final game down 3-0 when he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Even in a loss that sent this franchise spiraling into an unknown summer, Turner’s final game in his second year was a bright spot.

Now, the question for Turner relates to the current franchise star in Indiana, Paul George. Will George leaving or staying have that much effect on his development?

While playing with George for another few years might alleviate the pressure, Turner should be able to reach his potential either way. If the starring role is thrust on him next season, there won’t be much expectation for the team anyway.

Whether or not George does end up elsewhere will say a lot about how this Pacers’ franchise feels about their young big man.

Turner truly does project to be one of the best at his position in a few seasons. Even with the glut of guys such as Embiid and Jokic, Turner still seems to be as safe a bet as any. Myles Turner isn’t flashy or a freak of nature. He’s just a really good basketball player.

