ESPN Power Rankings: Where do the Nets rank in week 15?

Another winless week for the Brooklyn Nets yielded yet another dead-last ranking in the latest ESPN power rankings.

Current Ranking: 30

Ranking Last Week: 30 (no change)

The Brooklyn Nets remained in control of the last spot in the latest ESPN power rankings by Marc Stein for the seventh straight week. This has officially become a broken record.

The Nets lost four games this week, dropping their January record to an abysmal 1-14. To make matters even worse, three of the four games weren’t even close.

The losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves were both by 20+ points. The eight-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was deceiving considering the Cavs led by more than 20 in the fourth quarter. Then there’s the loss to the Heat, which was arguably even worse, as the Nets blew a 14-point second half lead and lost by three.

All things considered, there’s no argument that can be made for the Nets not being the worst team in the league anymore. This past month has been nothing more than atrocious basketball.

If the Nets want to get out of this hole they’ve dug themselves, they obviously need to start winning games. Getting Jeremy Lin back would help, but it doesn’t look like that is happening anytime soon. Expect the Nets to be down at the bottom yet again next week barring a small miracle.

Big Movers: Miami Heat (up nine spots)

There’s an unwritten rule somewhere that if you go on a seven-game win streak, you’ll make a big move in the power rankings. That’s exactly what the Heat did. Who knows how long it will last, but it’s safe to say that the Heat are “on fire.”

Big Losers: Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns (down five spots)

The Suns took a similar path to the Nets this week, losing all three of their games. Their record now stands at 15-32, and they remain one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. The Hornets on the other hand, have quieted down tremendously. As Stein points out, the Hornets have dropped 11 of their past 15 games – not too good. Both of these teams will be looking to reverse the trend this week to avoid falling steeper in the ranks.

