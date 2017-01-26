Thunder’s Enes Kanter fractures forearm punching chair (video)

Thunder forward Enes Kanter fractured his forearm while punching a chair in frustration during Thursday’s game.

Head coach Billy Donovan informed reporters of the diagnosis following OKC’s 109–98 win over Dallas. Kanter smacked the bench in frustration after being subbed out in the first half and went to the locker room shortly after. He did not return to the game. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss.

Enes Kanter (wrist) won't return tonight after smacking the Thunder's bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017

Kanter is in midst of a breakout season for the Thunder, emerging as a secondary scoring option to Russell Westbrook and averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds coming off the bench.

Oklahoma City is 28–19 after Thursday’s win.

