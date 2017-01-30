Enes Kanter injury exposes the Oklahoma City Thunder offense

The Oklahoma City Thunder must go back to the drawing board to retool for the month of February. The Thunder must learn to create offense without Kanter.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a situation on their hands, and it’s potentially problematic. The 28-20 Thunder are without their second best offensive weapon. The absence of Enes Kanter is glaringly noticeable within the second unit.

For one, the Thunder failed to score 30 points in a quarter of play against Cleveland. However, more problems are emerging throughout the Thunders 107-91 loss to the defending champions.

The offensive woes were with the Thunder from top to bottom. Russell Westbrook shot 7-of-26 from the floor. Steven Adams was again the odd man out on the offensive end only shooting four shots against Cleveland.

Now, playing devil’s advocate, I realize the Cavs have a better low-block situation than most teams. However, Adams only getting four shots, that’s a paddling.

Cameron Payne is still struggling in his role as the backup point guard. Due to the fact that Payne is not a point guard, he’s a two-guard. When Payne is controlling the second unit, the ball simply doesn’t move.

Shooting a woeful 3-of-11 from the floor, Payne has to run and pick-and-roll offense and get the ball to Joffrey Lauvergne more. Lauvergne played well against Cleveland, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor.

The Thunder have to consider bringing back Semaj Christon to command the second unit. Christon being a traditional point guard, can get the ball to players in their spots.

Ball movement is the overall key to the Thunder’s success when Westbrook goes to the bench. Payne has the ball in his hands too much, thus the ball movement is non-existent.

Some will argue the Oklahoma City Thunder have to make a trade in the coming weeks. I would agree, however, who can you trade and for whom? I am hearing Lou Williams’ name, which would be an offensive B-12 shot potentially.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to be interested in Kyle Singler or Payne. Honestly, they currentlyOKC have their own problems winning only five games out of their last 25.

While things may seem somewhat dire, the Thunder can easily adjust. One way the Thunder can find offense is to move the ball. I understand that Westbrook and Payne are ball-in-hand point guards.

However, both of them must start involving other players early. This especially must happen on the road as the Thunder are a much better team at home. Luckily, the Thunder will return home more often in February.

