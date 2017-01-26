Enes Kanter fractures right forearm punching chair (Video)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm punching a chair Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Unfortunately for Kanter, picking a fight with a chair is never a good idea. His decision to punch the seat of the chair resulted in the chair winning by doctor’s stoppage. According to reports, Kanter may miss significant time after injuring his right forearm.

Kanter is done for the evening with a wrist injury. He did it punching a chair earlier in the game.

Videos show Kanter walking up the sideline and slamming his right hand down on the chair. The chairs found on NBA sidelines proved that they can take a punch. But that punch is going to be costly for Kanter and the Thunder.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kanter fractured his right forearm. Both Woj and ESPN’s Royce Young expect Kanter to be out of action for a significant period of time.

The Turkish born Kanter is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this season in just 22 minutes per game. Kanter has been coming off the bench behind Steven Adams and Domantas Sabonis and had established himself as a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Do not expect Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan to increase the minutes of his starters. Instead, Donovan will lean on veteran Nick Collison and second-year French center Joffrey Lauvergne to pick up some of the minutes.

The Thunder cruised to victory Thursday night against the lowly Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City won 109-98, behind Russell Westbrook’s 42-point night. The Thunder improved to 28-19 behind the MVP candidacy of Westbrook, but they will miss Kanter as long as he’s sidelined.

