Embiid strong in 4th quarter as 76ers beat Bucks 113-104 (Jan 16, 2017)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 on Monday.

The Sixers improved to 13-26. Their only recent loss was Saturday at Washington, when Embiid didn’t play. Embiid is limited to 28 minutes per game while trying to overcome injuries that have slowed his career.

Embiid had 12 rebounds. He made four of nine shots and 13 of 18 free throws.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble for most of the second half, scoring only two points in 11 minutes after the break and fouling out with 2:51 to go.

Dario Saric scored 17 points and Ersan Ilyasova added 12 for the Sixers.

The 76ers used a 12-2 run to take control of the game midway through the fourth quarter. A dunk by Jahlil Okafor began the burst and Embiid capped it with a pair of free throws.

Milwaukee missed 10 of its first 13 shots in the quarter to fall behind 97-87 with less than 5 minutes to play.

Tony Snell’s 3-pointer capped a 13-0 run and gave Milwaukee a 48-40 lead.

FOUL TROUBLE

Antetokounmpo had a marvelous first half with 21 points, making 9 of 11 shots. But the Bucks star picked up his fourth foul with 6:04 left in the third quarter and didn’t return until the beginning of the fourth quarter. He lasted just 38 seconds in the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul and heading back to the bench.

TIP-INS

76ers: G T.J. McConnell was in Philadelphia to have an MRI on his right wrist. He had started the past seven games for the 76ers, which went 5-2 in that span. Sergio Rodriguez started in his place.

Bucks: Parker spoke to the Milwaukee crowd before the game about Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. ”His legacy, his leadership, his characteristics really resemble what our country needs to be like today,” he said.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Toronto Wednesday night.

Bucks: At Houston Wednesday night.