Elfrid Payton provides the charge for the Orlando Magic

Elfrid Payton spent much of the night Saturday in attack mode. It gave the Orlando Magic a sizable lead and every chance to win. Then the team slowed him.

Orlando Magic 107 Utah Jazz 114

Elfrid Payton caught the ball and went to the rim without thinking. There was space in front of him and Payton was going to take it — again and again.

In one smooth motion, Payton rose up with one hand and dunked on whoever happened to be in his way. Unlike his dunk against the Chicago Bulls, there was no mean mug for the camera. There was just Payton attacking.

And attacking again. And attacking again.

Payton has always been a difficult player to figure out. He has the ability to get into the paint and drive past his man. He can work the pick and roll and get the ball moving with his penetration. That is something the Magic desperately need.

And without Evan Fournier in the lineup, Payton was in attack mode seemingly at all times. His scoreline proved it with a career-high 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He made 10 of 17 shots. The magic built a 13-point lead in the first quarter because of Payton and controlled much of the game because of Payton.

It was hard not to compliment — which Jazz coach Quin Snyder did with some vulgarity after the game.

They may also have lost the game to the Utah Jazz 114-107 at Vivint Smart Homes Arena on Saturday because of Payton and in his hesitancy to take control and attack.

The Magic gave up a 13-0 run to lose a five-point lead late in the game. And a lot of that came because the Magic slowed the game to a crawl down the stretch. The attacking nature that helped Payton build his career game suddenly slowed to a crawl.

That is how the Jazz want to play, of course. They slow games down and execute offensively while constricting space with their length defensively. Utah made some good plays, but Orlando counteracted Utah much of the night by picking up the pace. Payton was a driver for that pace.

So when the Magic slowed down, trying to force the ball to Nikola Vucevic in the post or running long-developing plays to get Jodie Meeks 3-pointers, the offense stagnated and slowed to the crawl that played right into the Jazz’s hands.

And in an inconsistent season — particularly for Payton — it is when the game slows down too much that the Magic struggle most. Payton standing at the top of the key searching for a pass or dribbling in place is the worst thing for him. And for the Magic.

Orlando does not have the ability to break teams down one on one late in the shot clock. Each moment needs to be spent attacking.

Payton, and similarly the team, is at its best when Payton attacks quickly in the set or the team gets into its offense quicker. That is how the Magic unlock the most out of Payton more often than not.

And so when Payton has the freedom to attack and to get into the paint quickly, the Magic can get the defense to collapse and create that ever-precious space to get open shots. It was no wonder the Magic shot 46.3 percent from the floor and scored 107 points against the top defense in the league.

Payton was the engine for it all. And put the Magic on the precipice of a victory.

It was his slowing that engine that likely cost the team. That loss of pace and aggression as the Magic tried to milk the game away. Orlando was better with the ball in his Payton’s hands. At least this day.

Payton, of course, has been as inconsistent as everyone else on the team. But he has put up some of his best career games this year. The confidence and freedom to shoot — and his ability to make those shots — has improved Payton’s output overall throughout the season. The best scoring games of his career have come this year.

Payton is averaging 11.9 points per game and dishing out 5.8 assists per game for the season. Those numbers are in line with his previous years.

With Evan Fournier out again while still dealing once again with a heel injury, Payton had to step up with his aggression. In six games this year that Fournier did not play, Payton averages 14.7 points per game and 8.3 assists per game. The Magic are 3-3 without Fournier.

It might still be a stretch to say the Magic play better without Fournier, but Payton certainly does. Fournier’s absence certainly puts the ball in Payton’s hands more.

And the Magic typically go with how Payton plays and performs. When he is aggressive and attacking, the Magic offense works well and they seemingly can beat just about everyone. When he is standing and struggling to get things moving, the game stagnates.

Orlando had Payton in attack mode for much of the night. It helped the team build its lead and give it the chance to win.

When Payton slowed things down, the Magic struggled and lost control. The Jazz took it to the Magic and won the game.

On nights like this, it is best to trust and play through Elfrid Payton. He has shown himself more than capable of performing in these games.

Payton often is the ultimate measure for whether the Magic are playing well. That has been about the only consistent measure throughout the season. It proved itself again Saturday night once again.

