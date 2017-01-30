WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne traded from Sky to Mystics

The Chicago Sky has traded Elena Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA MVP, to the Washington Mystics, Sky owner Michael Alter confirmed to The New York Times on Monday.

Delle Donne, 27, has played her entire four-year professional career in Chicago. No WNBA player of Delle Donne's caliber has ever changed teams so late into her career.

In exchange for Delle Donne, the Sky will receive All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, rookie guard Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

Delle Donne said in December that she would be willing to sit out the 2017 season if the Sky did not agree to trade her.

In four seasons for the Sky, Delle Donne has averaged 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She won the 2012–13 Rookie of the Year award and the 2015 MVP.

This article originally appeared on