Dwyane Wade turns back time on this slam (Video)

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade channeled a younger version of himself to own the New York Knicks defense on the tastiest of jams.

In what was supposed to be a high-profile nationally televised game on TNT earlier in the season, the Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks left a lot to be desired. Neither team is playing well in January, but at least Dwyane Wade is still good.

Wade is in his first season with his hometown Bulls after building a Hall of Fame career with the Miami Heat for the last 13 seasons. Here he is lifting off on the tastiest of jams, turning back the clock at least a decade on this delicious dunk.

Wade at least showed he still has something left in the tank in the week before his 35th birthday (Jan. 17). He has made himself a career out of attacking the rim better than just about every shooting guard of his era.

Despite never having a strong jump shot, Wade has actually aged gracefully into the back-end of his prime. This has a lot to do with him being a high IQ player and a willful one at that. Though his Bulls are probably not going to beat the reeling Knicks because Chicago can’t play any defense, this is the type of play that could energize the Bulls to get back to “good” this January.

The middle of the Eastern Conference is wide open. One and two are probably going to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, respectively. Outside of the Brooklyn Nets, the Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, everybody in the Eastern Conference has a shot at the NBA Playoffs. Can Wade get his hometown team there in 2017?

