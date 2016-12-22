Dwyane Wade shares heartfelt congratulations to Shaq before jersey retirement ceremony

On Thursday, during halftime of their game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat will retire the jersey of Shaquille O’Neal, who teamed with Dwyane Wade to help the Heat claim their first NBA championship in 2006.

Wade, who is unable to attend while he prepares for the Bulls’ next game, shared a sincere, heartfelt message on Instagram, where he congratulated the big man and reminisced about the great times the two had during the championship run:

Teammates forever.