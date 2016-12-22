Dwyane Wade shares heartfelt congratulations to Shaq before jersey retirement ceremony
On Thursday, during halftime of their game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat will retire the jersey of Shaquille O’Neal, who teamed with Dwyane Wade to help the Heat claim their first NBA championship in 2006.
Wade, who is unable to attend while he prepares for the Bulls’ next game, shared a sincere, heartfelt message on Instagram, where he congratulated the big man and reminisced about the great times the two had during the championship run:
10 plus years ago we talked about taking a picture like this after we won a championship and we did just that. Thanks to @shaq for helping all of our dreams come true. Great teammate, Great leader and even better friend to me in our time wearing that heat uniform. I'm man enough to say that I owe a lot of my early success to this man! Congrats on number 32 going up in the rafters big fella. It's definitely deserved x 10! #TheHeatles
Teammates forever.