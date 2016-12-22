Dwyane Wade expresses disappointment in Chicago Bulls fans for booing team

The Chicago Bulls sit a game above .500 at 14-13. It’s not great, but, it’s not bad either. However, at the United Center in Chicago, where there are championship banners hanging in the rafters for as far as the eye can see, mediocrity is not embraced or appreciated by the fans.

Following the team’s embarrassing 95-69 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 16, boos could be heard echoing throughout the arena for a good chunk of the second half.

Dwayne Wade, the team’s high-priced acquisition this summer, spoke with CSN’s Vicnent Goodwill about the fans’ reactions — and implored them to be patient with the team:

“I’m an honest guy. I was very disappointed our fans booed us … We’re trying to figure it out. We win home games against Cleveland, San Antonio. And then we get our butts kicked against Milwaukee. I don’t think we deserved to get booed.

“We’re out here trying. I’d like to see more patience and support from everybody. Like I said at the beginning of the year, we’re not winning a championship today. We’re not winning a championship tomorrow. We got stages and levels to get to where we want to get to. And everyone gotta understand that.”

To Wade and the Bulls’ credit, they did come out and put a 113-82 whoopin’ on the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening. However, only time will tell if the team is able to elevate itself back to championship-contending status.

The full interview can be viewed below: