Dwyane Wade embarrassed over Bulls’ loss to Hawks

While the final score doesn’t show it, the Chicago Bulls’ latest loss had shooting guard Dwyane Wade completely embarrassed about his team’s performance.

The Chicago Bulls may have only lost 102-93 on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, but Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade was not happy about his team’s performance. While Chicago lost by only nine points, the Bulls trailed the Hawks by over 30 points for most of the game.

Chicago mounted a furious comeback to bring it within five, outscoring Atlanta 36-15 in the fourth quarter, but Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer had already pulled most of his starters. Wade took to Twitter to apologize to his and Bulls fans for Chicago’s terrible game against the Hawks.

That performance was AWFUL!!! I apologize to all the Chicago fans and Wade fans. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 21, 2017

Chicago didn’t score more than 23 points in any of their first three quarters. The Bulls were taking terrible looks from three and turned the basketball over at will. Atlanta clobbered them defensively and in the transition game.

Even more embarrassing, head coach Fred Hoiberg literally ran to where he would have shot long three-pointers in Ames, Iowa in college for the Iowa State Cyclones in the old Big Eight to try to call timeout.

Fred Hoiberg comes FAR onto the court to call a timeout https://t.co/regwZEVMS1 #NBA — All Ball (@allballapp) January 21, 2017

This was the second time in two days that an NBA coach would come on to the court inside of the final minute of a game. Hoiberg got his timeout and was not assessed a technical foul. Budenholzer couldn’t believe it.

Whatever weird chemistry experiment Bulls executives Gar Forman and John Paxson are concocting in Chicago is clearly not working. When Wade left South Beach to play for his hometown team, he didn’t expect how dysfunctional of a situation he’d land upon. If this pasting at the hands of the Hawks doesn’t wake up the sleepy 2016-17 Bulls, maybe nothing will?

