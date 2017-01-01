Dropping Dimes: Jeff Teague’s 17 Assists Show Why the Indiana Pacers Traded For Him

Jeff Teague’s shot wasn’t falling on Friday night, but he dished out a career high 17 assists in a Pacers win.

Jeff Teague became the first Indiana Pacers player since Jamaal Tinsley to record at least 17 assists in a game. It has been awhile since someone in the blue and gold did it —Tinsley did it back in 2002.

Teague’s shot may not have been falling, he shot 2 of 13, but he made up for it with his passing. He was dropping dimes all night and had 9 assists in the first half. In fact, Teague had more assists than the entire Chicago Bulls team had on Friday night.

Jeff Teague recorded as many assists (17) as the entire Bulls team in today’s game. #PacersWin Recap: https://t.co/QBfA4ld8D6 pic.twitter.com/hgQbb0M5NS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2016

A lot have people have questioned whether or not the Pacers won the trade that got them Teague and sent George Hill to the Utah Jazz. I believe it’s a win-win. The Jazz got their veteran point guard that they needed, and the Pacers got a more explosive scorer/playmaker in Teague.

George Hill might be averaging more points per game than Teague this season, but Teague has the higher career scoring average. Defensively, George Hill is a lot better than Teague. I also think Hill is the better fit when the Pacers start Monta Ellis, but Ellis could have a permanent bench role soon. When the Pacers don’t have an extremely undersized starting backcourt, Teague is the better fit with this new Pacers team.

Jeff Teague is having one of his better all-around seasons of his career. He’s averaging a career-high in assists and in rebounds. After a really tough start to the season, the Indiana Pacers have got to be thrilled with what they’re getting from the Indiana native.

