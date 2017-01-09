Draymond Green says DeMarcus Cousins is ‘the best big man in the league, period’

Following the Golden State Warriors’ 117-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, the Warriors’ vocal big man, Draymond Green, had some high praise for his opposition — Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

The two battled all night, and despite some heated moments — Green could not stop complimenting Cousins’ vast arsenal of athleticism and basketball skill, ultimately naming him “the best big man in the league, period.”

It is hard to get a compliment out of Green even if you’re on the same team as him, let alone the enemy. As we’ve known for some time, Cousins is insanely talented — it’s just a matter of whether he can consistently keep it together for long stretches of play before the naysayers disappear.