Draymond Green: DeMarcus Cousins ‘best big man in the game’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says that Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the best big man in the game.

Green, who was teammates with Green on the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic basketball team in Rio, made the comments after the Warriors beat the Kings 117–106 on Sunday night.

“He’s incredible. He can score the ball. I think DeMarcus is the best center in the game,” Green said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I think a lot of times people try to — a lot of times people don’t give him that credit, and a lot of it is they try to downplay his status because of his reputation, or getting technical fouls and things like that. He is the best big man in the game. It’s always interesting to watch, interesting to play against and interesting to play with.”

Cousins only scored 17 points against Golden State and received a technical foul after hitting a chair.

“He’s an incredible player, and he continues to get better year in and year out — regardless of what credit people try to take from him or try not to necessarily give him,” Green added. “He’s the best big man in the game.”

In his seventh NBA season, the 26-year-old Cousins is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 blcoks for Sacramento this season, who are ninth in the Western Conference standings.

– Scooby Axson

