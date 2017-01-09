Draymond Green believes DeMarcus Cousins is ‘the best center in the game’

Draymond Green says DeMarcus Cousins is the best big in the league

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has developed a habit of allowing his emotions and words to sometimes get the better of them. A story by ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood-Strauss vilified Green, which portrayed Green as a loose-cannon and a behavior problem. Green chastised Kevin Durant last Friday night against the Grizzlies. Green has even got into it with fellow NBA players such as Iman Shumpert and Hassan Whiteside. So Green’s words and behaviors have gotten him into more than his share of trouble the past few years.

This time, though, Green is using his mouth for a good thing and for praise. Green, who by definition is a power forward, occasionally plays center for the Warriors “Death Lineup.” Although he plays the position, the ultra-confident Green won’t call himself the best center in the game. Instead, he heaped that praise toward Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (h/t ESPN).

“It’s always interesting to watch, interesting to play against, interesting to play with, because he’s so incredibly talented. He’s skilled. He can shoot the 3 now; over the last couple years he added that to his game.

Green also talked about how Cousins offensive game has further evolved.

“He’s always really had the midrange, he’s taking guys off the dribble, he’s pushing it full court, getting to the hole, getting and-1s, go to the post. He’s dominant. He’s an incredible player, and he continues to get better year in and year out, regardless of what credit people try to take from him, try not necessarily give him.” “He’s the best center in the game,” Green concluded. “Best big man in the game, period.”

DeMarcus Cousins is having a monster season, in which the big man is averaging 28.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Currently, the Kings are tied for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

This article originally appeared on