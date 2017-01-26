Draft: Trail Blazers aim at PF, C spot

The Portland Trail Blazers Look To Grab a Power Forward or Center in the Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers need a solid Power Forward or Center. Maybe we could trade for one, like Jahlil Okafor. However it’s possible Portland will wait until the draft to grab a PF or C. Portland has a lot of options. Waiting until the draft is a smart idea because Portland won’t have to give up any of their potential talent in order to improve. Trades are crucial yes, but Portland has to be careful in every move it makes.

Through many mock drafts and here are some of the possible selections Portland could get:

Chad Ford, who works for ESPN as a draft analyst, has Portland grabbing TJ Leaf from UCLA. According to Ford, Leaf’s positives include “3-point shooter, superb passer, and high basketball IQ.

HoopsHype.com says that Portland will select Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein, a 6’11 Power Forward from Lithuania, has “a lot of talent with his combination of size, mobility, and offensive polish.

Bleacher Report says that Portland will select Justin Patton, a 6’11 PF/C from the Creighton. Patton is averaging 14 points per game and is shooting the ball at a stellar 73.7% from the field. They also said that Patton is “great at finishing at the rim, is developing his back-to-basket game, ability to use the dribble and attack on closeouts, finish on the move, or find the open man.”

Let’s hope that Portland makes the right move and does a lot of evaluation throughout. Whoever they choose, let’s just make sure it isn’t an injury prone center! We’ve had enough of those.

Get the FanSided App

This article originally appeared on