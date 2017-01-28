Distant Suns Rise Part 2: Management

In my previous post that you can read here, I discussed why the Suns current approach to Vision and Outcome hasn’t worked I recommended that the best path forward was for Sarver to narrowly define his role to that of an investor and delegate out all other decisions to competent staff. In this post, I’ll talk more about the changes needed to improve the staff.

Any successful business will tell you that its achievements are all about its people. Great businesses aren’t made just because they have the nicest employees or because they have the most skilled people. Great businesses get the right people in the right roles. This requires a clear and shared understanding of the outcome the business is trying to produce and what each employee is expected to contribute to that outcome. Every member of the team has different strengths and weaknesses. Successful companies have procedures in place that empower managers to make roles and build teams in ways that maximize the strengths of each team member while mitigating their weaknesses.

For the Suns to be successful, they have to make changes to management to build those processes. They have to evaluate what products and services they need to drive their outcome. They then need to evaluate the knowledge and skills of their current employees to create or align roles in a way that most effectively drives the outcomes. As they do that they will identify gaps in the current team that will need to be filled by new talent. While we don’t know everyone on the Suns team, we know enough to take our best guess at a high level assessment, which we have done here.

Management

If the Suns can get Sarver to delegate decisions to management, the next step for the organization to succeed is to identify the products and services needed to achieve the vision. In the case of the Suns, those needs are almost exclusively talent. The team needs management, coaches, and players. Specifically, the Suns need people in management who are masters at the following skills:

Bringing in free agents

Making good trades

Identifying talent in the draft

Bringing in premier coaching talent

Ensuring all talent decisions are aligned to the long-term vision of winning a championship.

Let’s identify the current management team:

Free Agents

When it comes to free agency, Ryan McDonough loves to swing for the fences. While this approach is exciting, the results have been below average when it comes to actually signing targeted players. When the best signing to date is an aging Tyson Chandler, it is hard to call this an area of operational strength. The inability to make key signings likely has a lot to do with an apparent inability to communicate with players. Dragic, the Morri, Isaiah Thomas, and other former players have all expressed anger at the lack of communication between management and players. This is an area of organizational weakness.

Trading

McDonough has a proven record of getting good returns on trades. Phoenix nailed the Bledsoe deal and seems to always come out with better than expected returns on trades. Examples of this include the Dragic and Morris deal. Outside of the Knight and Isiah Thomas trades which are yet to be determined, or the Marcus Morris give away, the record is good. While McDonough may not be elite, his record is certainly above average. This is an area of organizational strength.

Drafting

McDonough has proven he’s an elite talent scout. Between Boston and Phoenix, there’s little dispute over the fact that he has a clear eye for making good draft picks. He is elite in this area and this is perhaps the organization’s strongest asset.

Coaching

When it comes to coaching, Ryan’s record is mixed. It seemed like the Hornacek signing was genius, but then that went south in a hurry. Watson is an unknown commodity. While the quality of the current assistants is impressive, the ability to draw elite coaching talent has to land somewhere between horrid and below average.

Alignment to Vision

In the most important category: Making sure all these moves align to the vision of a championship, Ryan falls on his face. Mirza was a lot of fun to watch, but it’s hard to understand how that signing contributed to either a rebuild or growth strategy. Same with Jon Luer, Jared Dudley, Barbosa, or any of the other litany of McDonough free agent signings. Sarver’s influence likely impacted much of this, but Ryan ultimately made the decisions and has done so in a way that left Phoenix decidedly unaligned to a clear and consistent vision.

Filling the Void

Based on our assessment above, the needs of the organization are someone who can communicate with players in order to bring in prized free agents and someone who can keep the decision making process aligned to a long-term vision. Let's start with the latter: Who is the visionary with the right analytical mind to keep people constantly aligned to winning a championship? There are very few of these guys in the NBA, but there's one in particular who is currently unemployed. Sam Hienke….and why the hell wouldn't a team want Sam Hienke? Because he can't crush his picks? No problem, the Suns have that covered. No one in the history of sports has shown a better ability to lock onto a championship vision and hold to it than Hienke. He understands the binary nature of the game and applied a lethal analytical dose of execution to get Philadelphia on a coherent long-term plan. Imagine pairing that up with the selection and asset gathering skills of McDonough. That's a powerful management team.

Distant Suns Rise: Part 1: Ownership 1 d ago

Suns Slip in Denver, Are Scrambled by Jokic 1 d ago

Can the Suns Make the Playoffs AND get an Impact Pick? 2d ago

This kind of team would leave you with a strong scientific background for the team and a clear vision, but it would also leave you with a management team about as much fun to talk to as your uncle Charlie, the chemical engineer, at Christmas. This group isn't going to attract any free agent short of Jared Dudley. The Suns need someone likable, someone who can be blunt and direct, someone that players and coaches like, respect, and want to work for. The most simple way to fill this void is to bring back a former Suns player. Someone whose very presence signifies that the organization cares about and takes care of its people. Miami has dominated this model with the leveraging of Alonzo Mourning. The Suns can't use Grant Hill or Shaq because both in ownership groups that create conflicts. Sir Charles is always looking for a management job. His loud mouth might give the Suns a kind of swagger that would be fun to hyper competitive players, but he would also be a distraction. Other options are Thunder Dan or KJ who have a level of respectability and thoughtfulness. The best former Sun for this task is Steve Nash. As much as Nash was the quintessential nice guy, fans too often forget is that he's a blunt nice guy. Nash can lay it down when he needs to, but he's always respectful. This is the two time MVP, best teammate of all time, global ambassador, who would be ideal in a role like this. Unleash Nash to do recruiting videos, have fun with the team, and win over free agents and coaches. It is hard to think of any individual more likely to succeed in that role than MVSteve. Hiring Sam and Steve would fundamentally alter the Suns management team and systematically set the team up for long-term success. Have Ryan and Steve report to Sam and Sam report to Sarver in order to keep incentives aligned. If Sam and Steve aren't options, the process of setting up this kind of analysis to identifying skills gaps that need to be covered will give the team the ability to make the needed improvements to management. In my final installment of Distant Suns Rise: I will discuss the importance of coaching and players to build a Championship contender who will sustain success long-term, not just in spurts.

