Dion Waiters would rather shoot ‘0 for 30 than 0 for 9’

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters enjoyed a productive month of January — hitting two game-winning shots in back-to-back games vs. the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

You can’t blame Waiters if his confidence is at an all-time high — but in the world of Dion Waiters, confidence is never lacking. On Tuesday, Waiters spoke with South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter Shandel Richardson to elaborate on his never-back-down mindset:

“I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting.That means you lost confidence.”

Waiters provided a further explanation to help clarify:

Dion Waiters says he is playing with that "philly cheese swag." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

The quote may sound familiar, and that’s because the context of it was taken from one of if not the most notorious “shooter” of all — Kobe Bryant, in a feature written by Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard:

“Deron Williams went like 0-for-9. I was like, ‘Can you believe Deron Williams went 0-9?’ Kobe was like, ‘I would go 0-for-30 before I would go 0-for-9. 0-for-9 means you beat yourself, you psyched yourself out of the game, because Deron Williams can get more shots in the game. The only reason is because you’ve just now lost confidence in yourself.'”

Just a friendly reminder that Dion Waiters doesn’t play pass guard, he plays shooting guard … because that’s what shooters do — they shoot.