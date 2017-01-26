Dion Waiters does it again as the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets
Dion Waiters does it again! The Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets and in back-to-back games, Waiters has put the dagger into the best team and the worst team in the NBA with a three-pointer. The upstart shooting guard is rolling, and the Miami Heat extend the win streak to five games.
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss the latest in Waiters World, plus Okaro White’s impact and why Willie Reed was a better option than Hassan Whiteside against the Nets.
TIME STAMPS
- 1:00 Dion Waiters does it again
- 3:30 Is it time to start Okaro White?
- 9:00 Willie Reed’s impact
- 28:00 Why Hassan Whiteside struggled
