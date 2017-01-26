Dion Waiters does it again as the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

Dion Waiters does it again! The Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets and in back-to-back games, Waiters has put the dagger into the best team and the worst team in the NBA with a three-pointer. The upstart shooting guard is rolling, and the Miami Heat extend the win streak to five games.

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss the latest in Waiters World, plus Okaro White’s impact and why Willie Reed was a better option than Hassan Whiteside against the Nets.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Dion Waiters does it again

Dion Waiters does it again 3:30 Is it time to start Okaro White?

Is it time to start Okaro White? 9:00 Willie Reed’s impact

Willie Reed’s impact 28:00 Why Hassan Whiteside struggled

Locked On Heat is part of the Locked On Podcast Network, the fastest growing podcast network in the world.

Subscribe to Locked On Heat

Interact with Locked On Heat

Follow us on Twitter

Send mailbag questions and comments to LockedOnHeat@gmail.com. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Email those too.

If you enjoy the show please subscribe, rate us and review us. It helps. Thank you for your support!

To leave comments, ask mailbag questions or for sponsorship opportunities, email us at LockedOnHeat@gmail.com and follow us on Twitter @LockedOnHeat.

This article originally appeared on