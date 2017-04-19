Did Rockets GM Daryl Morey take a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook ahead of Game 2?

It’s a theory some are using to detract from Russell Westbrook’s MVP credentials, and it appears Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is on board with the idea that Westbrook’s teammates passed up on rebounds during the regular season to allow him to pad his stats and achieve the mythical triple-double average.

Morey took the veiled shot when he defended former Rockets forward Matt Bullard on Wednesday. Bullard’s name was sarcastically attached to an award handed out by an analytics blog celebrating bigs who fail to rebound.

@bull50 not your fault that @DR34M was getting all the boards https://t.co/37MSy6oPkk — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) April 19, 2017

Bullard said that Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon told him to stay away from potential rebounds in order to allow the Hall of Fame center to grab them.

Dream made it crystal clear that I should get out of the way and let him get all the rebounds. And that's exactly what I did! #thanksdream https://t.co/27LcWI8MeA — Matt Bullard (@bull50) April 19, 2017

This prompted Morey to reference “other superstars” who supposedly do the same thing.

@bull50 sounds like some other superstars… — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) April 19, 2017

Morey has been campaigning for his player – guard James Harden – to get the nod for MVP. Westbrook, who became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double, and Harden are believed to be the two frontrunners for the award that will be announced June 26 as part of the NBA’s first-ever awards show.

The Rockets host the Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday.