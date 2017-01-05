Did Donald Trump just vote for Joel Embiid?

No one is enjoying the NBA All-Star voting “process” than Joel Embiid. He may have even caught an endorsement from Donald Trump.

To say that Joel Embiid is campaigning hard to make the NBA All-Star Game this year is an understatement. Apparently, an unnamed female celebrity told him to check back in with her about a date when he’s an All-Star. The NBA is counting votes cast on Twitter this year, and Embiid has been unabashedly voting for himself almost every day. His efforts may have caught the eye of one Donald J. Trump, the next President of the United States.

Props to The Process for the creative use of the manual retweet. Or maybe the Donald took a break from tweeting about the dishonest media, healthcare and car factories in Mexico to cast his NBA vote. We may never know.

For his part, Embiid is deserving of an All-Star nod. He is averaging 19.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds. His minutes load is also increasing as the Sixers proceed carefully with their talented big man. Embiid has already showcased a fluid offensive game with a surprising ability to shoot from behind the arc. All that time off drinking Shirley Temples and eating candy has obviously not affected his game too much.

Embiid has rapidly emerged as one of the most entertaining personalities in the league, and since the All-Star Game in the NBA is a pure exhibition (with ZaZa Pachulia currently slated to start for the Western Conference despite playing only 17 minutes per game), he should warrant consideration on that front alone.

So, smash that retweet button, get Joel Embiid into the All-Star Game, and help him land his date with the starlet of his dreams.

