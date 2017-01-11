Detroit Pistons: Top 3 Trade Scenarios for Tobias Harris

The Detroit Pistons have struggled as of late, but Tobias Harris has put up great stats. Is it time to sell high on him and improve by trading him?

It has been a tumultuous time for the Detroit Pistons ever since the embarrassing 113-82 loss to the division rival Chicago Bulls.

Since that loss, Stan Van Gundy has been tinkering with adding Jon Leuer to the starting lineup and bringing Tobias Harris off of the bench to provide a spark to this stale lineup.

Harris coming off the bench has provided the Pistons with great numbers by shooting 51.1 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, 6.2 rebounds per game and 20 points per game, but the Pistons have only gone 4-5 during that stretch.

Harris’ numbers are eye-popping and might be useful to a team that is lacking scoring from the wing, however I tend to question his ceiling. Is it drastically higher than what his line is now?

With a daunting Western Conference road schedule ahead featuring back-to-backs against the surging Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors, merely “shuffling the deck” is not enough to change the course of this season and Tobias Harris could be the next Piston traded away.

Here are the top three trade scenarios for Tobias Harris:

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Tobias Harris, Aron Baynes, and a 2017 First Round Pick.

Detroit Pistons Receive: Enes Kanter and Andre Roberson

Despite the gaudy numbers he puts up, it’s clear that Russell Westbrook needs some scoring help on the wing to win. Andre Roberson doesn’t provide much offense, only averaging 6.7 points per game this season, and Tobias Harris would instantly provide an upgrade offensively.

Pros:

In return, the Pistons receive Roberson who despite his offensive struggles is a defensive stalwart. He is a pest on the perimeter and would add significant defensive help to the second unit.

Kanter is a solid center up front and can be played with Andre Drummond in a similar fashion to how he played with Steven Adams in the “MegaDeath” lineup that was so fierce in the playoffs.

Cons:

The last time Andre Drummond played with another big man who wasn’t a threat from three, Greg Monroe/Josh Smith, spacing issues became apparent and the offense stalled. Bringing Kanter in might yield the same issue that plagued this team a couple of years ago.

Roberson might not fit very well in Stan Van Gundy’s “Four out, one in” system with him only being a career 27.6% three point shooter. In certain situations he is sometimes purposely ignored on the wings due to his lack of offensive ability and that often leads to double-teams.

However, what if the Pistons brought someone in who had the ability to consistently knock down threes?

Denver Nuggets Receive: Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons Receive: Danilo Gallinari and a 2018 First Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons currently rank 25th in the league in three-point shooting and of all players in the rotation, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads with 38.4 percent from three (#PayKCP). The Pistons could use a deadeye shooter like Gallinari.

Pros:

Gallinari scores on 49.3 percent of all spot-up shots that he takes, which can prove to be beneficial to a team that lacks spot-up shooting off of the pick-and-roll.

Denver may be looking to unload older players like Gallinari and Kenneth Faried, which means that the team might not be as good in the next couple years. Their 2018 first round pick might prove to be a lottery pick and prove to be very valuable for the Pistons to use themselves, or dangle in future trade talks.

Cons:

However, the downside would be Gallinari’s injury history. Gallinari has yet to play a full 82 game season in his 8-year NBA career.

Can the Pistons pull off a trade for an emerging star in the next trade?

Utah Jazz Receive: Tobias Harris and Stanley Johnson

Detroit Pistons Receive: Gordon Hayward

The Pistons have lacked a superstar to play alongside Andre Drummond for the entirety of his career and this trade gives the Pistons a good one in return.

Pros:

At 26 years old, Gordon Hayward has steadily improved every aspect of his game and is just now entering his prime years. He has the ability to consistently knock down threes, ranks top 15 in the league at getting to the free throw line, and consequently shoots free throws at an 88 percent clip when he’s there.

The Pistons would also unload Stanley Johnson who lacks a definite position and has not really fit into his determined role as a “3 and D” player. He has struggled with his three-point shooting, shooting only 26.9% from deep this year.

Cons:

The Pistons would become thin at the forward position after this trade, however. The Pistons capable of playing forward after this trade include Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris, Jon Leuer, Reggie Bullock, and Henry Ellenson. Reggie Bullock has been injured for most of the year and has played a nominal role when he does see the floor, and Henry Ellenson has been floating between the Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive and is likely not ready for an increased role yet.

