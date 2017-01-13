Detroit Pistons: Taking a peek into this year’s draft possibilities

If the season ended today, the Detroit Pistons would miss the playoffs. What are some options for the Pistons’ potential lottery pick?

If the season ended today, the Detroit Pistons and their fans, would be extremely disappointed. This season was supposed to be about the Pistons jumping into the top tier of the Eastern conference and getting a step closer to a championship.

Instead, it seems the Pistons took two steps back.

While nothing could replace the disgust of missing the playoffs, there’s always hope that the draft could bring a talented piece that could take the Pistons over the top.

Right now the Pistons project to fall towards the end of the lottery which is typically the worst spot in the NBA–i.e. your team missed the playoffs, but is too good to have a top talent fall in their lap.

But there is good news, this year’s draft is loaded with talent.

For a barometer, we’ll use DraftExpress.com’s ranking system to gauge who could potentially be in play for the Pistons.

I’ll also add that we aren’t looking for a particular need for the Pistons. Based on where they are picking and the talent on their roster, best player available seems to be the most logical approach.

No. 11 prospect, Frank Ntilikina, PG, 6’5″, 170 lbs, 18 years old, Strasbourg

Playing in the French League, Ntilikina is averaging just 3.5 points on 48.6% shooting from the field (41.7% from three) in 13.5 minutes per game.

Aside from the efficiency (which isn’t a great gauge given the level of competition), Ntilikina’s stats won’t jump off the page at you. But stats are misleading.

Ntilikina is a multi-faceted player with exceptional two-way potential. He’s an excellent defender, has good tempo to his game, shoots consistently with range, and great size for an NBA point guard.

He isn’t a top-tier athlete, but displays enough leaping ability and mobility that leads me to believe he could be a high quality player in the NBA. Ironically, with his length, he reminds me a lot of a Reggie Jackson type of player.

Drafting a player like Ntilikina could make a lot of sense for the Pistons long-term. Ish Smith is an excellent backup, but Ntilikina presents more upside and could be an upgrade two years down the line.

If the core group of players don’t develop as anticipated, Ntilikina also gives the Pistons a cheap/high upside option to keep around in a rebuild scenario.

No. 12 prospect, Harry Giles, PF, 6’11”, 222 lbs, 18 years old (freshman), Duke

I’ll start by saying if Harry Giles falls to the Pistons at the end of the lottery they should sprint to the podium and make the pick.

Giles is terrific, but there are serious questions regarding his durability after suffering two ACL tears in high school. Modern technology has turn this type of injury from career ending to career delaying, but it’s still something that needs to be checked thoroughly during the medical examinations.

Assuming Giles medical profile checks out–at least enough to justify taking a chance on him–the Pistons would be adding a player with all-star potential.

Short-term the Pistons would have an athletic rim-protecting option off the bench with excellent rebounding instincts.

Long-term, the Pistons could have a versatile starting power forward with the ability to face-up and drive or pick and pop offensively to match his equally impressive defensive skill set.

If Giles offensive game never comes around his fit with Andre Drummond would be questionable at best, but at least the Pistons would have a projected high caliber defender that they can rely on off the bench or in late game situations.

No. 13 prospect, Miles Bridges, SF/PF, 6’6″ 226 lbs, 18 years old (freshman), Michigan State

Bridges (who Draft Express has the Pistons’ taking) reminds me a lot of Tobias Harris/Carmelo Anthony hybrid, though he has more explosiveness, defensive potential, and he’s got terrific court vision.

As a freshman, Bridges is averaging 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

He’s a lot of fun to watch on tape. He plays with a fire and seems to routinely make highlight plays.

Drafting Bridges would probably be appealing to the Pistons fans who also root for the Michigan State Spartans, but there’s more to like than just the fact that he’s a local product. As a rookie, Bridges could find it difficult to get minutes in an already crowded front court, but he’s certainly talented enough to crack the rotation if given the opportunity.

If Bridges were to crack the lineup, the Pistons would have a lot of unselfish players coming off their bench in Stanley Johnson, Ish Smith, and one of Jon Leuer or Tobias Harris. They’d also be extremely versatile with all of the aforementioned players able to play multiple positions. You have to think Henry Ellenson finds himself somewhere in there too.

Minutes might be hard to come by initially, but in another season the Pistons will have decisions to make at the forwards positions anyways. Is Stanley Johnson developing to expectation? Do the Pistons re-sign Tobias Harris and/or Marcus Morris? Drafting Bridges provides a cheap option to supplement a player potentially walking in free agency due to cap restraints.

Another big question surrounding the Pistons is what their ceiling is. Aside from Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, and maybe Tobias Harris, the Pistons’ roster is devoid of game-changing, all-star talent.

Bridges is another prospect that at least offers that all-star level potential and at worst projects as a solid contributor. Overall this would be a fairly safe pick with high upside.

This article originally appeared on