Detroit Pistons switch up lineup and rotation in Utah

The Detroit Pistons elected to go big against the Utah Jazz, both literally and metaphorically as Stan Van Gundy continues to search for answers.

The Detroit Pistons started an entirely new lineup against the Utah Jazz going with Marcus Morris at shooting guard and playing Aron Baynes at power forward.

A change wasn’t exactly unexpected given Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s recent injury and the Pistons needed some size to match up with the Utah Jazz’s old school front court. With Jon Leuer injured, there weren’t many other options to go to. Essentially it was Baynes or rookie Henry Ellenson which hasn’t earned that opportunity yet.

Among other changes Van Gundy pulled a stunner for his second unit electing to go with Beno Udrih instead of Ish Smith. This move definitely raises some eye brows, but isn’t totally unexpected. Smith hasn’t been much of an offensive threat and his lack of scoring ability in recent weeks has really slowed down the second unit.

The insertion of Baynes into the starting lineup and swapping Udrih for Smith were both unexpected, but the surprises don’t end there.

On top of the aforementioned changes, Van Gundy elected to promote Reggie Bullock over Darrun Hilliard.

This move is particularly shocking considering none of us even knew Bullock was healthy enough to play.

Some of the changes Van Gundy has made are temporary due to injury, but others are an indication that Van Gundy is putting everything on the table in an effort to get better.

